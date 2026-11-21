In 1899, 60 members of a Catholic workers’ association in Switzerland made a promise to one another. Each would pay a little into a common fund, and when illness struck one family, the others would carry it through. The onetime Christian Social Health Insurance Association of Switzerland was renamed CSS in the 1980s.
Today CSS insures roughly one in five Swiss residents, inside a mandatory national system that guarantees every resident the same basic benefits.
In Germany, national health insurance passed in 1883, but miners and craft workers had already been pooling their wages in community health funds. The national system kept those funds and their self-governing boards. Today about 88% of Germans are covered through the statutory health insurance (called “sickness funds”) that grew from them.
HEALTH CARE un-covered is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Belgium’s mutual societies grew up around its civic communities: Christian, socialist and liberal. When health coverage became compulsory in 1945, they became the operating layer of the national system. Every Belgian belongs to one, and the Christian Mutuality alone serves roughly one in three Belgians.
In the Netherlands, cooperative-rooted insurers lead the market. The two largest health insurance groups, Achmea and VGZ, together hold about 53% of it.
In each of these countries, the nation sets the floor. Everyone is covered, every plan includes guaranteed benefits, and every person carries the same protections wherever they live.
Community-rooted organizations set the ceiling. They decide how members are served, how care is organized, and how much to invest in keeping people well. They answer to the people they serve.
These health care ideas appeal to Americans, according to surveys by the New Majority Project. The right-of-center research group found that 80% of voters agree every American should have the same basic health care protections regardless of where they live. Its surveys also found 83% want health care organizations to answer to the communities they serve, and 74% prefer locally owned and accountable organizations over larger ones managing care across many communities. Republicans, Democrats and independents land within a few points of one another in the survey.
This is a deeply American way to build. Public schools began as local districts. Fire protection began with volunteer companies like the one Benjamin Franklin organized in Philadelphia in 1736. Policing remains local.
Rural electric cooperatives are the closest parallel. In the 1930s, nine in 10 rural homes had no electricity. Farmers organized cooperatives backed by low-interest federal loans, and about 900 of them still supply electricity to 42 million Americans, locally owned for nearly a century.
Lasting cooperatives share a design: local governance plugged into a thin shared layer, so no community has to reinvent the wheel. Electric cooperatives share wholesale power and engineering know-how. Credit unions are member-owned and locally governed while their members use shared ATM networks coast to coast. Health care can work the same way, with community-owned plans connected by common standards, reinsurance for catastrophic claims, and shared infrastructure.
Medicare became law 61 years ago. Since then, much of the energy for universal coverage has gone into winning the next big national moment. Congressional Budget Office scores shape the fate of nearly every health bill, and CBO can only credit savings it can see in real-world data. Community-owned plans that publish audited results on cost and outcomes can give future legislation solid ground to stand on, and the pioneers already exist.
Wisconsin school districts formed the Employers Health Cooperative of Wisconsin, which grew from 750 people covered in 2021 to 23,000 by June 2026 across school districts, private employers and local governments. Its member groups average 22% better cost performance than comparable Wisconsin employers. In Ashtabula County, Ohio, the small school district with 300 staff rebuilt its plan around independent local providers and saved $2.4 million in its first year, and $22 million to date. The city and county followed along with private sector employers.
Pilot programs need protection, and the Affordable Care Act’s Consumer Operated and Oriented Plan shows why. Twenty of 23 CO-OPs failed within a decade. The law barred them from raising outside capital, leaving them dependent on federal loans they could not spend on marketing. Existing insurers and state and local governments could not sponsor them, and they were restricted from recruiting board members and executives with insurance experience. Congress cut the program’s funding repeatedly before most had enrolled a member. Then a 2014 budget rider made risk-corridor payments budget neutral, and insurers collected roughly 12 cents of each dollar owed for that year. Incumbent insurers had a powerful voice in the process that wrote those limits.
Community-owned plans need three protections from the start: ownership rules that keep them in member hands, patient capital, and safeguards against incumbents who would rather absorb them than compete. The promising Group Health Cooperative of Puget Sound is a cautionary tale. It was founded in Seattle in 1945 by cooperative, labor and Grange activists, and for seven decades, members elected its board. Despite its name, it was legally a nonprofit corporation, not a member-owned cooperative. Members never owned it, and nothing in its structure kept it local. In 2017, a much larger health system based outside the region acquired it.
Where to start
Capital and control can coexist. About a dozen states now authorize limited cooperative associations, which let cooperatives bring in investor capital while members keep governing control. The Community Self-Determination Framework I have been developing with policy partners builds these protections in, beginning with state-led demonstrations in a handful of communities.
If you have spent years fighting for universal coverage, this is a way to build toward it now, while the national debate continues.
If you serve on a school board, city council or county commission, ask what your health plan would look like if your community owned it.
If you are a union trustee, you already run a member-governed fund. If you lead a congregation, a cooperative or an employee-owned company, you hold the kind of trust Europe’s health funds were built on.
Sixty Swiss workers started with a promise. Wisconsin school districts started with 750 people. National guarantees can set the floor. Communities are ready to raise the ceiling.
Dave Chase is the author of Relocalizing Health: Taking Back Healthcare. Rebuilding Communities, and co-founder of Health Rosetta, a Public Benefit Corporation and Nautilus Health Institute, a 501c3.
Dave, the history reframes the question — not whether universal coverage is possible, but who owns the machinery underneath it. The detail that stayed with me is Group Health Cooperative of Puget Sound: seven decades of member-elected boards, yet acquired in 2017 because members never actually owned it. Nonprofit is not member-owned, and that legal distinction is the whole ballgame.
As a pharmacist, the part I'd press is the drug side of your "thin shared layer." A 750-person cooperative can negotiate primary care and publish audited results — Wisconsin's 22% better cost performance shows that — but a single half-million-dollar specialty drug can break a small pool. Shared reinsurance and a common formulary aren't infrastructure niceties; they're the survival condition. The ACA CO-OPs, 20 of 23 gone, were starved of capital and paid 12 cents on the dollar in risk corridors — an execution failure, not a verdict on the model. Ashtabula's $2.4 million first-year saving points the other way. What would it take for a state demonstration to include the pharmacy benefit from day one instead of bolting it on later?
The emphasis on local accountability and community ownership has enormous appeal, but this misses a critical distinction.
Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands didn't achieve universal coverage simply by organizing community-based insurance cooperatives. They established national frameworks that guarantee coverage, define benefits, regulate insurers and establish mechanisms for sharing financial risk. The local organizations operate within those frameworks. They're not substitutes for them.
More importantly, changing who owns or administers insurance doesn't automagically change what healthcare costs. Having a panalopy of payers - community-owned plans, nonprofit, public and private insurance - isn't a guarantee that prices for the same service won't vary wildly. That's at the core of our dilemma.
Universal coverage is a financing challenge, but healthcare affordability is also a pricing challenge, and we shouldn't confuse the two.
Single-payer isn't necessary for single-pricing - and neither requires every community to become its own insurance company. We keep debating who writes the check, but the real debate (even for single-payer) is making the *amount* of the check rational and disciplined.
https://hc4.us/sp