In 1899, 60 members of a Catholic workers’ association in Switzerland made a promise to one another. Each would pay a little into a common fund, and when illness struck one family, the others would carry it through. The onetime Christian Social Health Insurance Association of Switzerland was renamed CSS in the 1980s.

Today CSS insures roughly one in five Swiss residents, inside a mandatory national system that guarantees every resident the same basic benefits.

In Germany, national health insurance passed in 1883, but miners and craft workers had already been pooling their wages in community health funds. The national system kept those funds and their self-governing boards. Today about 88% of Germans are covered through the statutory health insurance (called “sickness funds”) that grew from them.

Belgium’s mutual societies grew up around its civic communities: Christian, socialist and liberal. When health coverage became compulsory in 1945, they became the operating layer of the national system. Every Belgian belongs to one, and the Christian Mutuality alone serves roughly one in three Belgians.

In the Netherlands, cooperative-rooted insurers lead the market. The two largest health insurance groups, Achmea and VGZ, together hold about 53% of it.

In each of these countries, the nation sets the floor. Everyone is covered, every plan includes guaranteed benefits, and every person carries the same protections wherever they live.

Community-rooted organizations set the ceiling. They decide how members are served, how care is organized, and how much to invest in keeping people well. They answer to the people they serve.

These health care ideas appeal to Americans, according to surveys by the New Majority Project. The right-of-center research group found that 80% of voters agree every American should have the same basic health care protections regardless of where they live. Its surveys also found 83% want health care organizations to answer to the communities they serve, and 74% prefer locally owned and accountable organizations over larger ones managing care across many communities. Republicans, Democrats and independents land within a few points of one another in the survey.

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This is a deeply American way to build. Public schools began as local districts. Fire protection began with volunteer companies like the one Benjamin Franklin organized in Philadelphia in 1736. Policing remains local.

Rural electric cooperatives are the closest parallel. In the 1930s, nine in 10 rural homes had no electricity. Farmers organized cooperatives backed by low-interest federal loans, and about 900 of them still supply electricity to 42 million Americans, locally owned for nearly a century.

Lasting cooperatives share a design: local governance plugged into a thin shared layer, so no community has to reinvent the wheel. Electric cooperatives share wholesale power and engineering know-how. Credit unions are member-owned and locally governed while their members use shared ATM networks coast to coast. Health care can work the same way, with community-owned plans connected by common standards, reinsurance for catastrophic claims, and shared infrastructure.

Medicare became law 61 years ago. Since then, much of the energy for universal coverage has gone into winning the next big national moment. Congressional Budget Office scores shape the fate of nearly every health bill, and CBO can only credit savings it can see in real-world data. Community-owned plans that publish audited results on cost and outcomes can give future legislation solid ground to stand on, and the pioneers already exist.

Wisconsin school districts formed the Employers Health Cooperative of Wisconsin, which grew from 750 people covered in 2021 to 23,000 by June 2026 across school districts, private employers and local governments. Its member groups average 22% better cost performance than comparable Wisconsin employers. In Ashtabula County, Ohio, the small school district with 300 staff rebuilt its plan around independent local providers and saved $2.4 million in its first year, and $22 million to date. The city and county followed along with private sector employers.

Pilot programs need protection, and the Affordable Care Act’s Consumer Operated and Oriented Plan shows why. Twenty of 23 CO-OPs failed within a decade. The law barred them from raising outside capital, leaving them dependent on federal loans they could not spend on marketing. Existing insurers and state and local governments could not sponsor them, and they were restricted from recruiting board members and executives with insurance experience. Congress cut the program’s funding repeatedly before most had enrolled a member. Then a 2014 budget rider made risk-corridor payments budget neutral, and insurers collected roughly 12 cents of each dollar owed for that year. Incumbent insurers had a powerful voice in the process that wrote those limits.

Community-owned plans need three protections from the start: ownership rules that keep them in member hands, patient capital, and safeguards against incumbents who would rather absorb them than compete. The promising Group Health Cooperative of Puget Sound is a cautionary tale. It was founded in Seattle in 1945 by cooperative, labor and Grange activists, and for seven decades, members elected its board. Despite its name, it was legally a nonprofit corporation, not a member-owned cooperative. Members never owned it, and nothing in its structure kept it local. In 2017, a much larger health system based outside the region acquired it.

Where to start

Capital and control can coexist. About a dozen states now authorize limited cooperative associations, which let cooperatives bring in investor capital while members keep governing control. The Community Self-Determination Framework I have been developing with policy partners builds these protections in, beginning with state-led demonstrations in a handful of communities.

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If you have spent years fighting for universal coverage, this is a way to build toward it now, while the national debate continues.

If you serve on a school board, city council or county commission, ask what your health plan would look like if your community owned it.

If you are a union trustee, you already run a member-governed fund. If you lead a congregation, a cooperative or an employee-owned company, you hold the kind of trust Europe’s health funds were built on.

Sixty Swiss workers started with a promise. Wisconsin school districts started with 750 people. National guarantees can set the floor. Communities are ready to raise the ceiling.