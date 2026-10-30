For as long as pharmacy benefit managers have existed, the employers that hire them have signed contracts without knowing how much the PBMs actually make on the deal. The Department of Labor took a significant step toward changing that yesterday when it finalized a rule requiring PBMs to tell employers how they get paid.

The rule applies to large self-insured health plans, those sponsored by employers with at least 100 employees or with at least 100 participants. In those plans, employers pay workers’ claims with their own money and hire a PBM to run the drug benefit. DOL says about 72 million people are enrolled in the roughly 131,000 plans covered by the rule. Beginning with plan years that start on or after next July 1, which means January 2028 for most employers, PBMs serving those plans will have to disclose the rebates and other payments they get from drugmakers. They will also have to disclose the spread they keep when they charge a plan more than they pay the pharmacy, the money they claw back from pharmacies after the fact, and the incentives they use to steer patients to pharmacies they own.

Under the new rule, employers will get those numbers before they sign or renew a contract and twice a year after that. If what a PBM actually collects runs 5% or more above what it estimated, it has to explain why. Employers also will get the right to audit what the PBM tells them, and the PBM has to hand over the claims and transaction-level data an auditor needs to check the math.

The rule gets its teeth from ERISA, the federal law that governs most employer health plans. A plan can pay a service provider only if the arrangement is “reasonable,” and the rule makes full disclosure part of that test. A PBM that won’t disclose puts its customer in legal jeopardy, which gives employers a strong reason to walk away.

This rule has been a long time in the making, and the PBM industry fought it hard from the moment it was proposed. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, the industry’s lobbying group, urged DOL to withdraw it, calling it unnecessary and duplicative. CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group and Cigna, whose companies own the three biggest PBMs, opposed it as well. (Those three companies together control about 80% of the market and undoubtedly are PCMA’s biggest dues-paying members.)

PCMA called the rule “a solution in search of a problem” and said DOL “may have exceeded Congress’s intent and its own authority.”

PCMA argues the rule duplicates the PBM reforms Congress passed in February. But most of that law’s requirements, including a mandate that PBMs pass 100% of drugmaker rebates through to plans, don’t take effect until 2029 for most employers. DOL’s rule gets employers much of the same information sooner, and the department concluded that the rule and the law “complement each other.”

Will they look?

The rule comes at a time when employers are getting increasingly fed up with the PBM business. Only 18% of employers are satisfied enough with their PBM to recommend it to others, according to a WTW survey this year. The question is whether employers will start paying closer attention to how their PBMs operate, and the new rule gives them two strong reasons to do so.

The first reason is a legal risk. Plan fiduciaries are required to act prudently on behalf of workers, and once a PBM’s disclosures are in hand, an employer that never reviews them may have a harder time defending itself when workers ask why they paid so much. The rule also tells employers what to do when a PBM doesn’t come clean. They have to ask for the missing information in writing. If the PBM hasn’t provided it within 90 days, they are required to notify the Labor Department, decide whether to keep or fire the PBM, and document the basis for that decision. An employer that skips those steps loses the rule’s protection.

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The second reason is the threat of litigation. As we have reported, a growing number of employers have sued the companies that run their health plans -- often the giant for-profit conglomerates that also own the biggest PBMs -- accusing them of overcharging and self-dealing. A recurring problem is getting the data they need to make their case, and many have had to fight their administrators just to see their own claims. Earlier this month six big employers, Kraft Heinz, Ralph Lauren, Whirlpool, Grainger, Aramark and Sterling Jewelers, sued UnitedHealth, which owns Optum Rx, in federal court in Texas. They say United, acting as their claims administrator, paid inflated and improper claims and withheld or corrupted claims data that belongs to them. Three of the companies say they got no usable data at all. That case involves medical claims, not prescriptions, but it shows what employers are up against.

On the pharmacy side, the new rule changes the terms of that fight. A PBM’s disclosure is its own statement of what it earns, and an audit can test whether that statement is true. An employer’s PBM must acknowledge an audit request within 10 business days and produce the information within 60 days, including data held by its affiliates. Its contracts with drugmakers, pharmacies and rebate aggregators are open to the auditor. Notably, DOL didn’t buy the industry’s argument that PBMs should respond to an audit request with statistical samples, saying sampling “could be used to obscure potentially improper transactions.”

The rule also takes away one of the industry’s favorite excuses for withholding data, HIPAA, as I explain below. And while a PBM can still require that the employer and its auditor not pass the information around, no such agreement can keep an employer, its auditor or anyone it hires from sharing what they find “with State or Federal Government regulators or with legal counsel,” even for purposes unrelated to the PBM contract. If the numbers don’t match, employers will have evidence they’ve never had before, and plaintiffs’ lawyers will notice.

The HIPAA question

For years, PBMs and claims administrators have told employers that federal privacy law keeps them from handing over detailed claims data. Cynthia Fisher of PatientRightsAdvocate.org and others, including me, have argued that this gets HIPAA backward. Patient privacy always matters, and there are good ways to protect it. But a law meant to protect patients should not be used to keep employers from seeing how their own plans’ money is being spent.

When Congress passed its PBM reforms in February, it required that PBM reports to employers follow HIPAA’s rules, which means they can contain only summary health information and nothing that identifies individual patients. DOL applied those same protections to the disclosures in this rule, so the twice-yearly compensation reports won’t become a pipeline for workers’ health information. But the final rule makes clear that those privacy limits stop there.

The department wrote that the protections apply “only” to the disclosures, and that nothing in them “should be construed to limit or otherwise affect a group health plan’s access to claims or transaction level-data, including in respect of the audit provisions of this final rule.” That means that the new privacy language can’t be turned into a fresh excuse for withholding data a plan is already entitled to under ERISA and HIPAA.

That is a meaningful step, though not everything advocates asked for. The clearest language is in the rule’s preamble, DOL’s explanation of the rule, rather than in the regulation itself. And DOL declined to say whether a plan’s claims data belongs to the plan, a question it said it may take up later. That fight is not over.

What the rule leaves out

The rule is a real step forward, but it has big gaps, the most obvious of which is who’s left out. It covers only self-insured plans, so workers whose employers buy fully insured coverage from an insurance company get nothing from it. That’s true even though the insurers that own PBMs make money on those prescriptions, too. Employees of smaller self-insured companies, often the employers with the least leverage over a PBM, are left out as well. DOL reserved the fully insured requirements “for future action” but chose not to act now.

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Enforcement is another weak spot, because the rule regulates PBMs mostly through their customers. DOL won’t collect the disclosures itself, and the agency that would back employers up, the Employee Benefits Security Administration, has been losing enforcement staff.

Corporate structure is also a problem. Each of the big three PBMs is part of a giant company that also owns an insurer, specialty pharmacies and a rebate aggregator. When DOL first proposed the rule, Healthcare Dive pointed out that a big PBM could truthfully tell an employer it passed through 100% of the rebates it received while its parent company kept a slice. The final rule reaches affiliates, and a PBM must produce data its affiliates hold when an employer audits it. Whether that captures every dollar that moves among sister companies is something employers and their lawyers will have to test.

CVS, Cigna and UnitedHealth built their PBM businesses on the assumption that employers couldn’t see what they were paying for. Starting in 2027, employers will be able to. The question now is whether they look, and the growing risk of being sued if they don’t may be the push they need.