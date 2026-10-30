HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Karl Bebendorf's avatar
Karl Bebendorf
15h

Middlemen in healthcare often extract value without adding any. One thing readers can do right now: check the cash price before using insurance on a generic prescription. Because of how PBM pricing works, the cash price at a discount pharmacy is sometimes lower than your copay. Always worth asking.

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lynne gillooly's avatar
lynne gillooly
15h

Why do we need another layer sucking money out of the healthcare system? We do not need Pharmacy Benefit Managers at all. Why not regulate drug companies directly? Trump claims they have to sell their drugs to us at the lowest prices. If that is true why are we paying PBM's to negotiate prices and rebates?

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