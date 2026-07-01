HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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William Tarran's avatar
William Tarran
5h

The government has to admit that this is a failed experiment and a complete waste of money. They are worried about Part A insolvency? We know where to start.

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Kathy Powers's avatar
Kathy Powers
5h

It's a cash cow that won't go to pasture quickly.

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