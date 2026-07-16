Elevance Health, the giant health insurance conglomerate that operates Blue Cross plans in 14 states under the Anthem brand, reported second-quarter profits yesterday that blew past Wall Street’s expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.45, well above Wall Street financial analysts’ consensus estimate of $6.21. Revenue growth also exceeded expectations and the company raised its full-year 2026 earnings guidance to at least $27 a share.

Despite all that, investors responded by dumping the stock. Shares fell more than 10% in premarket trading, dragging down rival insurers Molina, UnitedHealth, Centene, and Cigna with it. By the end of the day, Elevance’s share price was down to $389.86, almost $37 less than when the market closed on Tuesday. (UnitedHealth, the biggest of the bunch by far, reported its own quarterly results this morning. I’ll write about that after I’ve had a chance to analyze them.)

See the full earnings release here .

So what spooked shareholders about a quarter that beat their expectations on every headline number? The answer says a lot about how thin the “good news” in these earnings reports really is — and how Big Insurance is using accounting maneuvers to paper over a business that’s fundamentally weaker than it looks.

One of those weaknesses – at least from investors’ point of view – is the company’s continuing inability to keep many of the 45 million people enrolled in its health plans from getting the care they need. The company’s medical loss ratio – the share of premiums that actually goes to pay medical claims – was significantly higher during the past quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

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The company also reported that far fewer people are enrolled in its health plans now than this time last year. In other words, Anthem health plans are shrinking as more and more of their enrollees join the ranks of the uninsured (because they can no longer afford the premiums Anthem charges) and as its Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollments plummet. That shrinkage was largely the result of the company taking deliberate actions to dump many enrollees needing expensive care but also from Congressional and Trump administration actions that are pushing millions of Americans out of their ACA marketplace and Medicaid plans.

As a result of Wall Street’s negative reaction yesterday, Elevance’s employer customers and its health plan enrollees – and the health care providers that treat them – can expect more pain in the coming months as the company’s executives do all they can to avoid another bad day on Wall Street when it announces third quarter earnings three months from now.

The Beat Had Nothing to Do with Selling and Managing Health Insurance

Buried in Elevance’s earnings release was this line: Results were “supported by favorable benefit expense performance and an approximately $0.80 per share net below-the-line benefit.”

On the company’s call with financial analysts yesterday morning, Chief Financial Officer Mark Kaye tried to explain what that meant in plainer terms: The money came almost entirely from “valuation adjustments within net investment income” — gains on the company’s investment portfolio, not from the business of insuring people.

One of the many ways big insurance conglomerates make money is by holding on to premium dollars as long as possible and investing that money in various ways.

Elevance’s “days in claims payable” — a measure of how long the company holds onto money before paying doctors and hospitals — rose to 45.4 days, up 2.9 days from a year earlier. An analyst on the call asked directly whether this reflected any change in how conservatively the company is reserving for claims. Kaye replied by saying that the company’s “reserving posture” remains “consistent and prudent.” What he didn’t say out loud was that by holding claims payable for a few additional days the company had more cash on hand, for longer, before paying providers and patients — a lever that, whether by design or not, can make quarterly cash flow and earnings look stronger than the underlying claims activity alone would suggest.

The numbers bear this out. Elevance’s investment income jumped a whopping 44.9% year-over-year, from $486 million to $704 million. Meanwhile, operating gain — the profit Elevance actually made running its health plans — fell almost 28%, to $1.8 billion from $2.5 billion a year ago. In the company’s core Health Benefits segment, operating gain collapsed 42.6%.

To find those profit numbers, you had to read a lot of words in the news release and get past CEO Gail Boudreaux’s hype and jargon in the second paragraph: “Our second quarter results exceeded our outlook, supported by disciplined execution and improved operating performance across our diversified portfolio. We are raising our adjusted EPS guidance to at least $27 and accelerating targeted investments in the capabilities that matter most: medical cost management, member experience, provider connectivity, operating efficiency, and Carelon’s value-based solutions.” (Carelon is the company’s non-health insurance operations, including its pharmacy benefit manager, CarelonRX.)

Investors didn’t buy Boudreaux’s spin. Strip away that investment windfall and you’ll see that the company’s insurance business had a rough quarter. Elevance’s medical loss ratio (MLR) rose to 89.7%, up eight-tenths of a percentage point from a year ago, driven by rising costs in the company’s government-funded plans (Medicare Advantage and Medicaid). As a reminder, investors hate it when insurers spend more money paying claims than expected.

Who's Really Gaming the No Surprises Act? Wendell Potter · Jul 8 Health insurers have a new talking point – based on a new “study” by the giant health insurance conglomerate Elevance Health – and it goes something like this: Doctors are exploiting the No Surprises Act’s (NSA) arbitration process to extract outrageous payments, and something must be done before the whole system collapses under the weight of runaway awards. Read full story

That one-time investment gain was the subject of some back and forth between CFO Kaye and the financial analysts. What we learned from that exchange is that rather than let that one-time investment gain simply flow to the bottom line, Elevance will plow the entire $0.80 per share into “one-time investments in the second half of the year” — spending on “medical cost management (things like prior authorization, which patients and their doctors despise), member engagement, provider connectivity, and Carelon’s integrated capabilities.” The company did not elaborate on exactly what the company will do in those categories.

Jefferies analyst Dave Windley pressed Kaye directly on what that meant in practice. Would the $0.80 simply come back to earnings next year, or would the spending become part of the company’s ongoing cost base? Kaye’s answer was unambiguous — the money is “one-time” and “not part of 2027.” The company is setting its 2027 growth target off a “baseline” of $26 a share, deliberately excluding the windfall.

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In plain English: Elevance had an impressive and unrepeatable gain on its investment portfolio this quarter. Rather than report the windfall as extra profit, the company is spending it now — on capabilities it says will make future earnings look stronger and more consistent. That’s a choice that clearly is designed to accomplish a cleaner-looking growth story heading into 2027, built partly on money that has nothing to do with how the company manages health benefits for millions of American families this year.

Revenue Is Growing but Membership Is Shrinking — Especially in Government Programs

The other numbers Wall Street didn’t like involved enrollment. Despite total revenues increasing from $98.7 billion in the first half of 2025 to $100.7 billion in the first half of this year, Elevance’s total medical membership fell 1.5%, to 44.9 million from 45.6 million a year ago. The decline was concentrated in the very programs meant to serve the most vulnerable people:

Medicare Advantage membership fell 15.9% year-over-year, from 2.3 million to 1.9 million, the result of Elevance deliberately exiting unprofitable markets.

ACA marketplace enrollment fell 7.5% since the first quarter of this year, from 1.35 million to 1.32 million members.

Medicaid membership fell 4.3% year-over-year, from 8.73 million to 8.36 million.

On yesterday’s call with Wall Street analysts, executives said that over the next 12 to 18 months, Elevance will exit a number of Medicaid markets in states “where we do not see a path to sustainable performance” — corporate language for markets where a state’s payment rates don’t deliver the returns the company wants. Elevance recently agreed to exit the District of Columbia’s Medicaid program entirely. The company, which manages several states’ Medicaid programs, didn’t say which states would be next.

Meanwhile, the company’s Medicaid membership will soon face new federal work-requirement rules taking effect under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Company executives called the impact “manageable,” but the requirements are widely expected to push eligible people off the Medicaid rolls through paperwork and verification burdens rather than changes in whether they actually qualify.

To sum up:

Elevance’s core health plan business got measurably less profitable.

The earnings beat depended heavily on investment portfolio gains that have nothing to do with health care.

The company is using that one-time windfall to smooth over next year’s numbers rather than report it as profit now.

Hundreds of thousands of people — disproportionately those on Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and ACA marketplace plans — lost their Anthem coverage over the past year, and thousands more will lose their coverage as the company exits an untold number of communities in the coming month.

We’ll keep an eye on the actions Elevance and the rest of Big Insurance will be implementing over the next three months to get back into their shareholders’ good graces – actions that almost certainly will mean more enrollment shrinkage and more creative ways to keep the companies’ remaining enrollees from getting the care their doctors say they need.