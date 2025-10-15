HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
1d

Single payer universal healthcare is the solution. Get the predators out of the system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Virginia Gebhart's avatar
Virginia Gebhart
1d

Paul Krugman would call this downcoding a zombie practice, meaning that it is something that was killed off years ago by the courts, but it keeps coming back to life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture