HEALTH CARE un-covered

Bruce Grau
1h

United Healthcare needs to become the example of what’s ahead for others who implement their business model, not a scapegoat allowing the corrupt/deadly healthcare system to continue without change.

Donna
2h

Well another buy, and by next year they will be no more just like all the other companies UHC obtains. Take Landmark, the employees laid off, true story. Patient denied snf but needed homehealth, casemanager at acute says they can’t find one. Medical director says Landmark is in network with members plan. CM says they are saying they are not. He states we own them. The staff had all been let go. Story after story of the poor service and limited staffing once the plan acquires the company. Soon the horror stories will begin about Amedisy’s .

© 2025 Wendell Potter
