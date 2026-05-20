Democrats Can’t Run on the ACA Forever
The Affordable Care Act may be politically popular again, but rising premiums, growing subsidies, and soaring insurer profits raise questions about whether it’s still delivering on its promise.
When talk on this year’s campaign trail turns to health care, Democrats believe they have a winning message: Save the Affordable Care Act. More specifically, restore the enhanced subsidies recently cut by Republicans that are making insurance premiums skyrocket.
Politically, it’s a good message. Not just because Americans who buy insurance through the ACA exchanges are angry about crushing price increases, but because finally, after years of being a political albatross, the ACA is popular with voters.
HEALTH CARE un-covered is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yet while fighting to save the ACA may be good messaging now, it hides an uncomfortable reality that Democrats will have to reckon with: Even before Republican cuts, the ACA was in trouble. It’s not making health insurance affordable. It’s not reducing health care costs. And what was supposed to be a public-private partnership is increasingly underwriting massive profits for the private insurance industry.
At its core, the ACA is a government partnership with commercial health insurance carriers. In exchange for dropping practices that made private insurance impossibly expensive for those with preexisting conditions, the ACA promised to funnel millions of new subscribers (many of them young, healthy, and potentially profitable) to these companies through government-run exchanges. If these customers couldn’t afford the cost of the commercial policies, the government would subsidize them.
But even before Republican cuts to subsidies this arrangement was getting dicey -- mainly due to astronomical increases in the cost of private insurance. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, since 2014, benchmark silver premiums increased by roughly 120–140%. Conservative critics of the ACA argue that these premium increases have been even higher. No matter whose statistics you believe, it’s undeniable that rising costs are pushing more Americans to drop their coverage altogether.
As ACA premiums rose subsidies increased to keep enrollee costs fixed, and more people buying ACA plans needed them each year. By 2025, roughly 93% of ACA marketplace enrollees received federal subsidies, which now cover roughly three-quarters of the cost of a benchmark plan, and far more for lower-income households. Some critics of the ACA put the share paid by government even higher – up to 90% of total premium costs.
While estimates vary depending on methodology, the vast majority of the premium dollars spent on ACA plans are now paid by taxpayers. But are taxpayers getting a good deal in this public-private partnership? Using health insurers profits as a marker, the answer is probably not.
Because even with ACA regulation requiring most of premiums to be spent on care, ACA individual-market insurers generate multi-billion-dollar profits, and since 2010, the year the ACA was passed, health insurer stock prices are up 1,032 percent. According to the conservative think tank Paragon, the top seven top firms offering ACA plans made $71.3 billion in profit, thanks in large part to ACA subsidies and profits from participating in the ACA’s Medicaid expansion program. Meanwhile rising co-pays and deductibles make the coverage provided by the average ACA plan skimpier each year.
The ACA is also not living up to its promise to reduce overall expenditures on health care. Part of the original pitch for the ACA was that it would not only expand coverage, but it would “bend the cost curve.” While early implementation coincided with slower growth in health care spending, that trend has not persisted. In 2010 the US spent $2.6 trillion, or roughly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on health care. This year estimates are that national health expenditures will reach nearly $5.6 trillion, or approximately 20% of GDP.
None of this negates the ACA’s real achievements. It dramatically reduced the uninsured rate and established protections for Americans that are now politically immovable. But if Democrats regain the levers of power, they will have to decide on promoting a system that relies on ever-increasing public subsidies to sustain private insurance markets—or whether pursuing a different model that addresses costs and guarantees coverage more directly.
Could major changes – like adding a public option for Americans to buy into Medicare, implementing more aggressive price controls, or breaking up health care monopolies save the ACA? Possibly. But one thing is increasingly clear: if and when Democrats regain the levers of power in Washington they will have to level with Americans and admit that their signature domestic policy is not living up to the job. And if they don’t, what is politically popular in this moment, will become an albatross again.
David Oxman is a physician, health care activist and former Democratic candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania.
Your point is well taken. The ACA has lots of problems even just on affordabillity (after subsidy) to individuals.
I support the ACA, want it improved, and am behind whatever additional minor or major politically possible system changes (going as far as single-payer) can be put into effect.
In the meanwhile, it's kind of been a hobby with me to point out the ACA defects on affordability and sufficiency of coverage, to try and get the problems fixed. (I will do that here, substantially duplicating content on a prior Potter post that was focused on the excessively high out-of-pocket maximums.
My starting point: old Wikipedia insertions by me:
In about 2019, aware of a bunch of the defects, I actually stuck in a Problems section into the ACA article in Wikipedia.
(https://web.archive.org/web/20190829095943/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patient_Protection_and_Affordable_Care_Act#Problems )
The content was in the article for a month or two, but then, two other Wikipedia "editors" voted against me to remove all the content. (I don't know if they were honest folks trying to keep what they thought was content falsely besmirching the ACA out, or themselves trying to politically manipulate by controlling content. I do know that it was apparent that neither of them understood a thing about the mechanisms around the ACA, and, as well, no one ever found an error in anything in the content.)
Anyway, the 5 issues that I had inserted in 2019 boil down to:
1) “subsidy cliff” (returned start of 2026 with the lapse of the expanded subsidies; people dealing with the returned "subsidy cliff" are those who experience the truly humongo premium jumps--like of $35,000 a year for a couple with an income of $88,000 a year in some cases).
2) Often-unaffordable copays (a Wendell Potter issue of a few days ago, undoubtedly in the)
3) “Family glitch” (fixed administratively by Biden for as long as another president doesn’t reverse it. So far it is in place.)
4) Medicaid estate recovery on the expanded Medicaid part of the ACA. (It depends on the state. Some states still have it. Massachusetts just fixed it in 2024). A person age 55 or older with ACA expanded Medicaid, in certain states, may not have insurance at all, but only a loan, until death, for whatever medical expenses occur.
5) These “coordination between the agencies problems” that I figured had to be happening, in a different way in each of the 50 states + DC. (In my state, I was thrashed up and down between the expanded Medicaid and on-exchange parts with little notice mid-year a few times.)
(1) and (2) are in focus, either in the wonky coverage these days (for (1)), of in the current Potter post today (for (2)).
(3) seems to have been fixed.
So, really, I am calling attention to (4) and (5).
So let me give a reference on (4):
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/an-affordable-care-act-defect-needing
(It has enough internet links that you can verify the assertions from that reference without having to trust me.)
The other problem, really a problem-group, classified under (5) will vary by state, and, in particular, many will exist because of that division of ACA coverage at 138% of FPL between ACA expanded Medicaid, and subsidized on exchange coverage.
Back when I used the ACA in my state (Massachusetts; before aging into my Medicare-for-Me plus a Medigap), I had determined that the state had a core principle: find out as quickly as possible when an income change switched the person up or down between expanded Medicaid and subsidized on-exchange coverage, and switch them as quickly as possible. (Don't worry about the complete change of provider network each time, and changing of autopays, etc.!)
My feeling was nothing would stop the state from thrashing a person up and down 26 times a year, with a provider network change each time!
(Note: The new OBBB requirements of at least twice annual expanded Medicaid eligibility checks, up from once a year, will undoubtedly cause thrashing up and down at least twice a year, even in states that technically manage things as well as possible given the new law.)
We all understand this corporate welfare. Republicans always fight to let the industry police itself.