HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
5h

Your point is well taken. The ACA has lots of problems even just on affordabillity (after subsidy) to individuals.

I support the ACA, want it improved, and am behind whatever additional minor or major politically possible system changes (going as far as single-payer) can be put into effect.

In the meanwhile, it's kind of been a hobby with me to point out the ACA defects on affordability and sufficiency of coverage, to try and get the problems fixed. (I will do that here, substantially duplicating content on a prior Potter post that was focused on the excessively high out-of-pocket maximums.

My starting point: old Wikipedia insertions by me:

In about 2019, aware of a bunch of the defects, I actually stuck in a Problems section into the ACA article in Wikipedia.

(https://web.archive.org/web/20190829095943/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patient_Protection_and_Affordable_Care_Act#Problems )

The content was in the article for a month or two, but then, two other Wikipedia "editors" voted against me to remove all the content. (I don't know if they were honest folks trying to keep what they thought was content falsely besmirching the ACA out, or themselves trying to politically manipulate by controlling content. I do know that it was apparent that neither of them understood a thing about the mechanisms around the ACA, and, as well, no one ever found an error in anything in the content.)

Anyway, the 5 issues that I had inserted in 2019 boil down to:

1) “subsidy cliff” (returned start of 2026 with the lapse of the expanded subsidies; people dealing with the returned "subsidy cliff" are those who experience the truly humongo premium jumps--like of $35,000 a year for a couple with an income of $88,000 a year in some cases).

2) Often-unaffordable copays (a Wendell Potter issue of a few days ago, undoubtedly in the)

3) “Family glitch” (fixed administratively by Biden for as long as another president doesn’t reverse it. So far it is in place.)

4) Medicaid estate recovery on the expanded Medicaid part of the ACA. (It depends on the state. Some states still have it. Massachusetts just fixed it in 2024). A person age 55 or older with ACA expanded Medicaid, in certain states, may not have insurance at all, but only a loan, until death, for whatever medical expenses occur.

5) These “coordination between the agencies problems” that I figured had to be happening, in a different way in each of the 50 states + DC. (In my state, I was thrashed up and down between the expanded Medicaid and on-exchange parts with little notice mid-year a few times.)

(1) and (2) are in focus, either in the wonky coverage these days (for (1)), of in the current Potter post today (for (2)).

(3) seems to have been fixed.

So, really, I am calling attention to (4) and (5).

So let me give a reference on (4):

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/an-affordable-care-act-defect-needing

(It has enough internet links that you can verify the assertions from that reference without having to trust me.)

The other problem, really a problem-group, classified under (5) will vary by state, and, in particular, many will exist because of that division of ACA coverage at 138% of FPL between ACA expanded Medicaid, and subsidized on exchange coverage.

Back when I used the ACA in my state (Massachusetts; before aging into my Medicare-for-Me plus a Medigap), I had determined that the state had a core principle: find out as quickly as possible when an income change switched the person up or down between expanded Medicaid and subsidized on-exchange coverage, and switch them as quickly as possible. (Don't worry about the complete change of provider network each time, and changing of autopays, etc.!)

My feeling was nothing would stop the state from thrashing a person up and down 26 times a year, with a provider network change each time!

(Note: The new OBBB requirements of at least twice annual expanded Medicaid eligibility checks, up from once a year, will undoubtedly cause thrashing up and down at least twice a year, even in states that technically manage things as well as possible given the new law.)

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
1h

We all understand this corporate welfare. Republicans always fight to let the industry police itself.

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