When talk on this year’s campaign trail turns to health care, Democrats believe they have a winning message: Save the Affordable Care Act. More specifically, restore the enhanced subsidies recently cut by Republicans that are making insurance premiums skyrocket.

Politically, it’s a good message. Not just because Americans who buy insurance through the ACA exchanges are angry about crushing price increases, but because finally, after years of being a political albatross, the ACA is popular with voters.

Yet while fighting to save the ACA may be good messaging now, it hides an uncomfortable reality that Democrats will have to reckon with: Even before Republican cuts, the ACA was in trouble. It’s not making health insurance affordable. It’s not reducing health care costs. And what was supposed to be a public-private partnership is increasingly underwriting massive profits for the private insurance industry.

At its core, the ACA is a government partnership with commercial health insurance carriers. In exchange for dropping practices that made private insurance impossibly expensive for those with preexisting conditions, the ACA promised to funnel millions of new subscribers (many of them young, healthy, and potentially profitable) to these companies through government-run exchanges. If these customers couldn’t afford the cost of the commercial policies, the government would subsidize them.

But even before Republican cuts to subsidies this arrangement was getting dicey -- mainly due to astronomical increases in the cost of private insurance. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, since 2014, benchmark silver premiums increased by roughly 120–140%. Conservative critics of the ACA argue that these premium increases have been even higher. No matter whose statistics you believe, it’s undeniable that rising costs are pushing more Americans to drop their coverage altogether.

As ACA premiums rose subsidies increased to keep enrollee costs fixed, and more people buying ACA plans needed them each year. By 2025, roughly 93% of ACA marketplace enrollees received federal subsidies, which now cover roughly three-quarters of the cost of a benchmark plan, and far more for lower-income households. Some critics of the ACA put the share paid by government even higher – up to 90% of total premium costs.

While estimates vary depending on methodology, the vast majority of the premium dollars spent on ACA plans are now paid by taxpayers. But are taxpayers getting a good deal in this public-private partnership? Using health insurers profits as a marker, the answer is probably not.

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Because even with ACA regulation requiring most of premiums to be spent on care, ACA individual-market insurers generate multi-billion-dollar profits, and since 2010, the year the ACA was passed, health insurer stock prices are up 1,032 percent. According to the conservative think tank Paragon, the top seven top firms offering ACA plans made $71.3 billion in profit, thanks in large part to ACA subsidies and profits from participating in the ACA’s Medicaid expansion program. Meanwhile rising co-pays and deductibles make the coverage provided by the average ACA plan skimpier each year.

The ACA is also not living up to its promise to reduce overall expenditures on health care. Part of the original pitch for the ACA was that it would not only expand coverage, but it would “bend the cost curve.” While early implementation coincided with slower growth in health care spending, that trend has not persisted. In 2010 the US spent $2.6 trillion, or roughly 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) on health care. This year estimates are that national health expenditures will reach nearly $5.6 trillion, or approximately 20% of GDP.

None of this negates the ACA’s real achievements. It dramatically reduced the uninsured rate and established protections for Americans that are now politically immovable. But if Democrats regain the levers of power, they will have to decide on promoting a system that relies on ever-increasing public subsidies to sustain private insurance markets—or whether pursuing a different model that addresses costs and guarantees coverage more directly.

Could major changes – like adding a public option for Americans to buy into Medicare, implementing more aggressive price controls, or breaking up health care monopolies save the ACA? Possibly. But one thing is increasingly clear: if and when Democrats regain the levers of power in Washington they will have to level with Americans and admit that their signature domestic policy is not living up to the job. And if they don’t, what is politically popular in this moment, will become an albatross again.