HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
6h

The part most people will skim past is the 80/20 math. The piece explains that ACA insurers must spend 80% of premiums on medical care — which sounds like consumer protection until you notice the 20% they keep grows as premiums grow. Nobody in that chain gets rewarded for shrinking the pie. And my pharmacist lens sharpens at the next paragraph: insurers paying their own PBMs, clinics, and specialty pharmacies, so the payment counts as "medical spending" while the profit shows up elsewhere. The same companies citing rising drug costs in their rate filings — GLP-1s included — are collecting on both ends of those transactions. "A cheap premium on a plan you can't afford to use isn't affordable coverage" is the line that will land with anyone who's watched a patient abandon a prescription at the counter: with the average marketplace deductible near $4,000, bronze plans function as pay-for-nothing until you're sick, and untreated conditions come back through the ER at many times the cost of the pills.

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BirchTree Health's avatar
BirchTree Health
2hEdited

Thank you again Wendell for weaving a very poignant story. My key takeaway is the MLR; "Higher medical costs don't squeeze insurers. They make the pie bigger."

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