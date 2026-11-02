Anyone who has worked in corporate or government PR knows why bad news goes out late on a Friday. Fewer reporters are around to notice, and the story is stale by Monday. The Trump administration followed that playbook on Friday when it quietly posted 2027 premium data for the 30 states that use HealthCare.gov as a raw data file. When KFF analysts combined it with state figures, they found the average price of coverage in the Obamacare marketplaces will rise 13% next year.

The administration made no mention of the 13% increase. Another thing that didn’t get a mention is the big increase in out-of-pocket exposure many Obamacare enrollees could face next year. The administration made a rule change earlier this year that could put a family enrolled in a bronze plan on the hook for more than $30,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

The administration did not issue a press statement when it released the premium data, and a government fact sheet about open enrollment, which started yesterday, said nothing about the 13% increase. Instead it pointed out that three-quarters of people who get subsidies to help them cover their premiums can still find a plan for less than $50 a month.

That not only is burying the lede, it’s burying the entire story. The 13% increase for 2027 lands on top of a 26% average increase this year. When the Republican-led Congress let the enhanced premium tax credits expire at the end of last year, nearly every subsidized enrollee lost some help, and the average amount people paid each month after tax credits rose 58%.

About 1.6 million enrollees earning more than 400% of the poverty level lost their subsidies entirely. That’s a relatively small group, but all those people losing their premium support set off a chain reaction that is still playing out.

Many of the people who dropped their Obamacare coverage were younger and healthier, leaving insurers with a smaller and sicker pool of customers. Insurers priced that into their 2027 rates, attributing roughly 4 percentage points of their proposed increases to a sicker risk pool, according to KFF. Eleven insurers are leaving some or all of the states where they sell marketplace plans. Cigna, where I once worked, is pulling out of all 11 of its states, affecting more than 350,000 enrollees.

Higher premiums push out more healthy people, which leads to higher premiums the following year. And there’s little reason to expect relief anytime soon. Insurers say they expect the market to keep deteriorating, and their most recent filings bear that out. The median insurer expects its ACA medical costs to rise by about 10% next year, which could mean another double-digit rate increase for 2028.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Before the subsidies expired, benchmark premiums had grown only about 2% a year for five years. The back-to-back double-digit increases for 2026 and 2027 are the highest the marketplace has seen since 2018, according to researchers at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms. KFF estimates enrollment fell by nearly 5 million people by June. The administration says much of that drop came from rooting out fraudulent enrollments by brokers, but the Commonwealth Fund’s latest survey found the uninsured rate among working-age adults has gone up. Regardless of how Obamacare enrollees left, voluntarily or dropped by the administration, the reality is that many of those people are now going without coverage.

A $500 check and a $500-a-month increase

Last month, many marketplace enrollees got a one-time $500 check from the administration to help with their premiums. The checks arrived just weeks before tomorrow’s election in which about 60% of registered voters have told KFF they worry about being able to afford health care for their families.

Compare that check with what Kate and Mark Dwyer of rural Oregon are facing. The New York Times reported that the cheapest plan available to them will go up by more than $500 a month next year, to nearly $3,000. That’s more than a third of what Kate earns at a nonprofit. “It’s either $3,000 or nothing,” she told the Times. The administration’s check won’t even cover one month of their increase.

The Dwyers belong to a group the $50 talking point ignores. People who earn more than about $63,840 a year get no premium help at all since the enhanced credits expired. They make up roughly 10% of marketplace enrollees, according to the Times. Many are self-employed workers like farmers, ranchers and dentists, along with early retirees too young for Medicare. KFF estimates the cheapest bronze plan will cost a 50-year-old about $700 a month next year. For most subsidized enrollees, the 13% increase will be absorbed by taxpayers rather than by them.

The $50 plans also come with a catch the fact sheet didn’t mention. Most are bronze plans, and the average marketplace deductible hit a record of nearly $4,000 this year. And the maximum out-of-pocket limits for Obamacare plans will soar to $12,000 for an individual and $24,000 for a family, a 13.2% increase over this year’s limits.

And under a rule the Trump administration finalized this year, some bronze plans will be allowed to go even higher. They can reach $15,600 for an individual and $31,200 for a family, as long as the insurer also offers a bronze plan that stays within the standard limit.

A cheap premium on a plan you can’t afford to use isn’t affordable coverage. Millions of people who already moved down to bronze plans to save money this year have no cheaper plan left to move to, and those who have moved down to bronze are taking a big gamble that they will not have to fork over huge amounts of money to cover their deductibles if they get sick.

The explanation you’re hearing, and the one you’re not

To explain the reasons behind the premium hikes, the Times story cited consultants and industry analysts who blamed rising hospital prices, expensive specialty drugs like cancer treatments and GLP-1s, the growing use of artificial intelligence in doctors’ offices, and higher-than-expected payments insurers have been ordered to make under the No Surprises Act.

Share

That last one deserves a closer look. The No Surprises Act protects patients from surprise out-of-network bills and sends payment disputes between insurers and providers to independent arbitration. Insurers don’t like how often arbitrators side with doctors, and they have spent much of this year pressing Congress to rewrite the process in their favor. In September, UnitedHealth Group’s CFO Wayne DeVeydt told investors at a Wells Fargo conference that arbitration awards were helping push up 2027 commercial rates. He said the company was “putting a lot of sunlight on the IDR process.” That’s a striking choice of words from a company that has gone to great lengths to keep its own finances opaque.

Arbitration costs are real, and a few big private equity-backed provider groups have submitted an unexpectedly large number of claims to arbitrators. I’ll have more on that in upcoming pieces. But in a matter of months, the No Surprises Act has gone from an insurance industry talking point to conventional wisdom, repeated in news coverage as one of a handful of reasons premiums are going up. Yet few of the insurers whose rate filings produced next year’s Obamacare increases even mentioned the NSA. And the media stories about the reasons for the rate increases rarely note that the people supplying this explanation have a financial stake in what Congress does next.

What’s missing from the list of causes is the insurers themselves. Under the ACA, insurers in the individual market must spend at least 80% of premium dollars on medical care and quality improvement. That rule was meant to limit what they could keep for overhead and profit. But it also means that as premiums rise, the 20% they’re allowed to keep grows in dollar terms. Higher medical costs don’t squeeze insurers. They make the pie bigger.

The biggest companies have found another way to keep more of that pie. They own pharmacy benefit managers, clinics, specialty pharmacies and physician groups. When an insurer pays a doctor or pharmacy it owns, that payment counts as medical spending. The profit just shows up in another part of the company. Rising drug prices and provider payments are real, but the companies blaming them are often collecting on both ends.

The AI explanation cuts both ways, too. Doctors’ offices are using AI to document and bill more thoroughly, and insurers say that drives up costs. Insurers are using AI to review and deny claims faster than any human could. What that means is that patients are caught in the middle of an AI arms race they’re paying for.

Hospital prices are a genuine and growing problem, driven largely by consolidation. But you can’t explain next year’s increase honestly without talking about how insurers profit from the very costs they’re complaining about.

What to do, and what’s at stake tomorrow

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15 in most states. If you buy your own coverage, don’t let your plan renew automatically. The 13% figure is an average, and the increase for people who simply stay put can be much higher. Check whether you qualify for a subsidy, compare every plan available to you, and look at the deductible and out-of-pocket maximum, not just the monthly premium. Be wary of anyone who pitches you a plan that isn’t sold on the marketplace. I’ll have more on those plans in the coming weeks.

The bigger decision comes first. Aides to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have said he will schedule a vote to restore the enhanced subsidies in the first days of the next Congress if Democrats win a House majority on Tuesday. For the Dwyers and millions of people like them, that vote could decide whether they have coverage next year at all.