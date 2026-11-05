HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
6h

Private health insurance industry profits only if corporate welfare in the form of part c plans stay intact.

Save 100,000 Lives and $1 trillion a year with passing Medicare for ALL acts.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris Dupre's avatar
Chris Dupre
6h

This is an effort to give those federal legislators who are getting $700,000 to $800,000 a way to try to convince other legislators to water down the bill. “See, they are trying to reform”. Of course, the tie-ins that remain are probably critical to maintaining the financial status quo, in other words, in essence, little will change as far as the scamming of the American public’s money.

The bill as written is still only part of the answer… watering it down accomplishes nothing.

PR move, we must not fall for the sleight of hand….

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture