When CVS bought Aetna in 2018, the company promised the merger would make health care simpler, more efficient and more affordable. Eight years later, it’s breaking itself apart.

CVS Health announced Wednesday that it plans to separate into two publicly traded companies by the first half of 2028, spinning off its nearly 9,000 retail pharmacies while keeping the rest of its health care empire under the CVS Health name. The announcement came alongside stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, but investors weren’t convinced. Despite beating Wall Street’s expectations and raising its profit outlook, CVS shares fell about 13% during Wednesday’s trading.

At first glance, the move looks like the latest unraveling of a massive health care conglomerate. But look closer, and the businesses drawing the most scrutiny from lawmakers aren’t going anywhere.

The new CVS Pharmacy company will include the retail drugstores, mail-order pharmacy and MinuteClinics. Remaining under CVS Health will be Aetna, one of the nation’s largest health insurers; Caremark, one of the country’s three largest pharmacy benefit managers; specialty pharmacy operations; Oak Street Health clinics; and Signify Health’s home-based care business.

The details of the planned split were outlined in CVS’s investor presentation released alongside the announcement. In other words, CVS is spinning off its storefronts while preserving the vertically integrated business model that has become the target of bipartisan criticism in Washington and state capitals.

CEO David Joyner insisted the company is acting from “a position of strength,” but he also acknowledged regulation is one of the factors CVS considered. The company’s own investor presentation says the split will better position both companies to “adapt to regulatory and other external dynamics,” while its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission specifically warns that new state laws could limit its ability to offer both PBM and pharmacy services under the same corporate umbrella.

There has been state and regulatory pressure to break up, too

Arkansas became the first state to prohibit pharmacy benefit managers from owning pharmacies, and Tennessee passed a similar law this year. The Federal Trade Commission is also reviewing a proposed settlement involving CVS’s PBM business and its vertically integrated operations. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Congress have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at dismantling these health care giants altogether.

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One of those proposals—the Break Up Big Medicine Act, sponsored by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)—would require companies like CVS to separate insurers, pharmacy benefit managers and provider businesses into independent entities. Based on the bill’s text, simply spinning off CVS’s retail pharmacies would not be enough. CVS Health would still own Aetna, Caremark, Oak Street Health and CVS Specialty under the same corporate umbrella.

Whether CVS’s restructuring would satisfy those efforts is another question because the company says commercial agreements between the two businesses will allow many of today’s relationships to continue after the split. Joyner told investors CVS doesn’t need common ownership to preserve those ties because they can simply be governed through contracts. The comments came during CVS’s third-quarter earnings call.

And even after the separation, CVS Health will still resemble rivals like UnitedHealth Group and Cigna by combining an insurer, a PBM, specialty pharmacy and medical providers under one corporate roof. Critics argue those overlapping businesses create financial incentives that drive up health care costs by allowing companies to steer patients and prescription drug spending through businesses they also own.

Financially, CVS had little to apologize for this quarter

The company reported $108.4 billion in revenue and $2.17 billion in profit, handily beating analysts’ expectations while raising its earnings forecast for the year. Much of that improvement came from Aetna, whose operating income nearly tripled as its Medicare Advantage business returned to profitability.

Wall Street’s reaction suggests investors wanted more than strong earnings. Analysts cited limited details about how the breakup will work, uncertainty about future profits and growing regulatory pressure facing the company’s remaining businesses. Reuters reported that investors were concerned about the lack of detail around the restructuring, while Healthcare Dive noted that the move appeared to be partly a response to mounting regulatory pressure.

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CVS has framed the split as a bold strategic reset. It may well be. But the company’s most controversial businesses—the insurer, the PBM, the specialty pharmacy and its growing network of medical providers—are all staying together.

That means the restructuring may satisfy some investors, but it doesn’t resolve the concerns driving efforts like the Break Up Big Medicine Act. If lawmakers believe the problem is vertical integration itself, CVS’s proposed split may be remembered less as a breakup than as a corporate reorganization that left the core business intact.