HEALTH CARE un-covered

John T. Cullen
8h

Many of us have experienced the broken wealth scare ("health care" ha ha) system in this country. I hope we are at an inflection point where we MUST take action as a nation... now that our whole country has been finally taken over totally by the oligarchs and we are quickly looking like a medieval barony again... 250 years of Enlightenment Democracy etc down the toilet... we need to get rid of Doge, Inc. and restore the republic but go significantly farther and stop being the only industrialized nation on earth with a third world wealth scare system. So-called "health insurance" (wealth scare, death assurance) is a total SCAM. We have plenty of wonderful models to choose from, all over Europe plus Canada plus Australia, New Zealand, Japan, you name it as long as we are not talking Third World... where our wealth scare system resides. Thanks for keeping up the pressure!

Lisa Geiszler
8h

I know. I keep informing people of the outrageousness of Medicare Advantage. We all need to call our reps about this. Get angry! Get active! If they cut funding for the ACC, I’ll lose my health insurance as a severely chronically ill woman.

