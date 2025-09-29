HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
martina N's avatar
martina N
19h

Medicare Advantage is a scam for the big insurance companies. We have to expand and protect Medicare! Get out of this for-profit greed! Help get everyone medical care at the lowest overhead cost!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
18h

Nothing will change for UHG health. They are experts at gaslighting the public. They will continue to deny inpatient admits transferring those costs to providers and the member. The members are broke after one hospital visit and than they take that same visit and deny all the covered services well because there was no preauth obtained and now those services you obtained while hospitalized are outpatient, they will deny your snf stay and buckle and dime everyone all the way to the bank while they lie about everything they do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture