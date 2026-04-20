HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
5h

Shame on these insurance compamy litigants

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
5h

Once again this greedy industry fails the most basic test of economics.

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