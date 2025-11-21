HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SteveInSoCal's avatar
SteveInSoCal
3h

They should bar MA plans from using the word "Medicare" to begin with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maureen Osborne's avatar
Maureen Osborne
2h

Those who choose short-term cheaper cost over potential long-term disadvantages are gambling with their health. Some are temporary winners, but this is a losing strategy, because our healthcare needs increase as we age. And eventually, it costs the taxpayers more because we have to pay for their care in the ER when their so-called "advantage" plan will not cover preventive care and medically necessary treatment, despite their claims to cover everything traditional Medicare approves. That's a lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture