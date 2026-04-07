HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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William Tarran's avatar
William Tarran
3h

A giant move backward for smart reform and cost control. We must never give up fighting for sensible health care reform and justice, which means patients over profits.

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Jonathon Glennie's avatar
Jonathon Glennie
2h

A policy response…If the goal was genuine market stabilization, the lever is not gross rate inflation — it is payment accuracy. You stabilize a market by ensuring plans are paid correctly and that bad actors cannot outcompete good ones by gaming risk scores. Instead, CMS eliminated health equity metrics while making bonus attainment easier, which is precisely the wrong directional signal.

This complete turnaround from January statement wreaks…

This action does not support cost control, but adds friction to reform efforts.

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