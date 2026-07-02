HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
24m

Thank you.

Positive thoughts for ending wiser and revealing the CMMI curtain that Oz is hiding behind.

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Kimberly J. Soenen's avatar
Kimberly J. Soenen
2m

We predicted this when the pilot was announced, and of course, the backlash comes much, much later after the harm is done. The triage response is the same over and over and over again. Rather than protecting patients and ethical physicians from the Denial of Care business model, Congress allows it, and the harm continues.

Every commercial health insurance investment bank uses the Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit business model. Their contractors and consultants often do the dirty work of Harm-for-Profit with Ai and algos and the persons working at the companies who are contracted know nothing about health, healthcare or public health. Exposing traditional Medicare elders to Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit is just another play in a society that uses this business model nationwide. Virtix is not preventing fraud, abuse or white collar crime. It merely harms patients and strips physicians of their decision-making power, agency and autonomy. (*I have not yet done a deep dive on Virtix or followed the money to staff/ownership/board as of this writing.)

The reason our Single Payer Universal Healthcare bill has an historic level of support from persons coast-to-coast now? Americans are, after 45 years of Managed Care, beginning to grasp that Denial of Care business is the business model.

Over and over again, Congress green-lights it.

Today in THE FINE PRINT Magazine the EIC of MedCity News calls out the CEOs of UnitedHealthcare and Optum to explain the chasm between their PR and crimes.

https://somepeopleeverybody.substack.com/p/the-ongoing-pr-campaign-by-ceo-tim

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