HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
21h

They are money hoarders who deny care, but can afford PR, so maybe we don't notice.

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
19h

People sometimes need comprehensive, compassionate, curative and comfort care. Medicare for ALL promises that care. Surveys are not helpful in this care.

(One plan yes ONE single insurance plan publicly funded)

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