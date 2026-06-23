HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Candace Lynn Talmadge's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge
1d

Medicare for all, but ditch Medicare Advantage and broaden coverage to things like dentistry and hearing aids. U.S. healthcare as it is now is a disgrace. Healthcare should not be run as a profit making opportunity but that's all it is in this country.

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Pat S's avatar
Pat S
1d

Prior approval is used as a denial of care. I thought the ACA and healthcare were supposed to cover anyone with preexisting conditions. So, you are healthy when you get health insurance, but if you should get sick, they will pull out the prior approval to deny your care.

It is time for our country to deny their approval to make billions off of us.

We need universal healthcare that covers all of us through a government funded program. We all pay into it and we can afford to have healthcare, period.

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