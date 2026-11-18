Like thousands of other physicians from coast to coast, Dr. Jonah Essers – a pediatric gastroenterologist in Seattle – gets frustrated dealing with insurance companies over their prior authorization practices, which can delay or even block approval for a patient’s desperately needed medication or procedure.

But Essers has found a simple and surprisingly effective approach to the problem – almost always with a positive outcome.

In late August, for example, Essers took to the LinkedIn website and tagged both Cigna Healthcare and its chief medical officer, Amy Flaster, with a pointed complaint about a 17-year-old patient who’d been denied prior authorization for the state-of-the-art infusion drug, Skyrizi.

“You have literally approved almost every drug that is off label for a 17-year-old, and now that I’m requesting a switch to Skyrizi, you are saying that this patient fails to meet criteria because he’s under 18,” Essers wrote. “This is completely contradictory to your prior decisions.” He later added that, “you’ve left this patient in the lurch. When you dump your patients on the doorstep like this, you will get pushback from me, always.”

Two days later, when a Cigna physician who’d promised him a peer-to-peer call stood him up, Essers went back to LinkedIn and this time posted a video, in which he again excoriated the giant insurer. Finally, in September, Essers posted that Cigna had overturned the decision in a phone call in which the company conceded that the claim had been initially mishandled by a per-diem doctor who lacked the proper experience.

Wrote Essers: “At the end of the day, if CIGNA is hiring incompetent medical directors to make major decisions on children, I’m even more concerned than I was before. Anyway, it turns out that being a squeaky wheel does work at the end of the day.”

The Seattle-based specialist has taken to LinkedIn again and again, appealing to high-ranking executives not just at Cigna but also its major competitors, such as Aetna and Premera Blue Cross, the largest provider of health insurance in the Pacific Northwest.

“I’ve been doing this for years,” Essers said in a phone interview, explaining that his online campaigns, in nearly a dozen cases, almost always netted positive outcomes for his patients. He’s currently working with a physician in Arizona who also chronicles his prior-authorization denials on LinkedIn to write an academic paper about why such tactics work.

Essers said that a couple of years ago, when he was based at a prominent Seattle hospital, top officials with Aetna contacted the hospital’s administration to complain about him.

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“The CMO [chief medical officer] essentially called me in and was like, ‘What’s going on here? We’re getting complaints that you’re, you know, harassing Aetna,’” Essers recounted. “And I showed her all the posts, and she’s like, ‘This is brilliant. You know, you’re doing God’s work.’”

Thousands of beleaguered doctors spend hours of their time that could be spent on patient care appealing the initial rejections of their claims by the insurance giants.

Five years ago, the American Medical Association surveyed just over 1,000 physicians to learn how insurance-company prior authorization practices were affecting their work. Their concerns focused less on the countless hours they and their staffers had to spend appealing bad decisions and more on the harmful impacts these delays or outright denials had on their patients. Of those in the survey, 93% said prior authorization hassles can cause patients to delay treatment, while 82% said it could lead to patients abandoning needed medical care; 24% said denials led to patient hospitalizations, and 8% said denials had caused patient disabilities or even deaths.

. A recent survey by the Commonwealth Fund found that more than one in five Americans experienced an insurance claim denial either for themselves or a family member. Among the patients who experienced a denial through prior authorization, 41% said this led to a delay in medical care and 28% said they became sicker as a result.

Kevin Schulman, a professor of medicine at Stanford University who studies health economics and looks specifically at prior authorization, said many claims founder in a system that is still largely analog – relying on old-school paperwork and fax machines in a world that has gone largely digital. He noted that most procedures or drug regimens are eventually approved, but often after time-wasting appeals by frazzled physicians.

“At the end of the day, you have to go back and ask the question, ‘why?’” said Schulman during a phone interview. He has studied the history of prior-authorization practices in the United States and says, “None of the plans have any good justification.”

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But research has shown one reason prior authorization appeals to the big insurers: It adds billions of dollars to their bottom line. It’s estimated that rejecting claims or steering patients toward lower-cost but often less effective medicines reduces insurers’ expenses by 5-7%, which across the industry can mean as much as $40 billion in additional revenue every year.

Schulman and other experts also worry about insurers’ use of artificial intelligence, or AI, to save even more money, as well as time, on the claims that are submitted to them. In 2024, more than a third of larger firms told the National Association of Insurance Commissioners they were already using AI for prior authorization, or planned to. While insurers argue this leads to greater efficiency, some 60% of doctors told the American Medical Association in 2025 that AI systems were rejecting essential patient care.

But Seattle’s Essers – who’s on the front lines of the prior-authorization wars as he frequently seeks approval for state-of-the-art medications for his younger patients – sees the rise of AI as a double-edged sword. That’s because he’s been saving time by using AI to help write his frequent appeals of insurance rejections. Essers says the new technologies make it much easier to assemble the medical articles that prove the efficacy of a proposed treatment, and to draft a cover letter and fax the whole package to insurance companies.

One large insurer that Essers had tangled with repeatedly was Premera Blue Cross, which is the largest provider in Washington state. He said he believes his frequent badgering of Premera played a role in its decision to create a medical-director call line, where Essers can make appointments to discuss a case with one of their physicians – usually leading to a positive result. “And that was sort of based on essentially just hammering them,” he said.

Essers said he also got a strong response from Aetna after a LinkedIn post in which he alerted other physicians how to best contact Aetna’s executive response team, which in turn often results in a reversal of an earlier denial. He said he wanted other doctors to know that, “if you know that you’re right and you know the science is right, you have to let them know – because there’s somebody that will call you back. They don’t tell you about it.”

Essers is writing a paper about the use of LinkedIn in fighting prior-authorization denials with Dr. Brad Pasternak, a fellow pediatric gastroenterologist in Phoenix, who also has become a strong critic of insurance company practices in his posts. “A child is waiting,” Pasternak wrote this summer about a 6-year-old patient denied approval for an anti-inflammatory drug she’d taken previously. “Disease unchecked.”

“I think ultimately it will require legislation,” Essers said of the crisis, and the November election results that returned control of Congress to the Democrats may improve the chances for approval of proposed federal bills aimed at reducing delays and denials. Angry LinkedIn posts may be effective, but they are not the long-term solution.