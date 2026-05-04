HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
30m

Please call all the millionaire United States representatives and senators. Ask them to share the health.

202 224-3121

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LTW's avatar
LTW
33m

Universal health now.

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