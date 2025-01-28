The headlines in mid-October about the largest antitrust settlement in the history of the U.S. health care industry – a tentative deal between the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and the health insurers that cover more than one third of all Americans, and U.S. medical providers – understandably focused on its large cash payout: $2.8 billion.

But to the two trial lawyers who spent more than a dozen years leading the fight on behalf of medical professionals and the hospitals and clinics where most of them are employed, the number in the deal they reached with the Blues that matters more might be just 20.

That, according to Joe R. Whatley Jr. and Edith R. Kallas from the firm Whatley Kallas, is the number of seconds that BCBS’ federation of 33 regionally-based insurers will now have to tell harried medical staffers whether a patient and their claim is covered – replacing red tape that often left them on the phone for 20 minutes, or longer.

“That saves a lot of money for doctors and hospitals,” Kallas told me recently, explaining how some of the biggest wins in the antitrust settlement are the changes in the Blues’ cumbersome bureaucracy – rooted in the way it evolved as a network of regional companies – that were negotiated during a case that involved a mind-boggling 500,000 hours of legal work. Some of those benefits will flow to patients, she noted, especially in changes that should speed and uncomplicate the often anxiety-provoking process of pre-authorization for some medical procedures.

I interviewed Kallas and Whatley recently to learn more about how this massive deal aims to improve everyday health care for doctors, medical staff and patients, during what has proved to be a moment of national debate over the role that Big Insurance icons like BCBS play in our complex, only-in-America system. Since our conversation, the Alabama federal judge overseeing the case has signed off on the tentative agreement, with the lawyers optimistic it can be finalized next year.

The veteran litigators – whom I first met back in the late 2000s when they were taking on Cigna, where I’d worked in my pre-whistleblower existence – said they were fully prepared to tackle the attorneys for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, the confederation that insures some 115 million Americans, in a courtroom trial, if it had come to that. In addition to the time that the plaintiffs’ lawyers put into the case, Kallas said about $100 million was spent on preparation such as detailed analyses by top experts on health care economics.

In the end, the favorable settlement didn’t turn on a so-called “Perry Mason moment,” but simply years of hard work.

“It was much more the fact that we kept pushing and pushing and pushing, and it was the perseverance,” Whatley said. He noted that a turning point came in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a parallel case involving the Blues and their subscribers, or patients, was settled. Lawyers for the health insurer, he explained, hoped that would isolate and thus hamstring the medical providers, but instead “the fact that we kept fighting and persevering was the reason for our success.”

Kallas and Whatley believe the long-term significance of the agreement lies less in the $2.8 billion payout and more in the changes that the insurer has agreed to make going forward – changes that will not only end some anti-competitive practices among the web of regional carriers but will also bring speed and clarity to a claims process that frequently felt stuck in the mid-20th century.

At the heart of the case is the so-called BlueCard – which has remained as a stubbornly awkward solution to the problems that have existed from the time that what became the original Blue Cross was first conceived in 1929 as a plan for teachers to pre-pay for hospital care, in a time before private health care insurance as Americans have come to know it. As BCBS evolved into the broader system it is today – a federation of nearly three dozen different health insurance companies organized regionally, with some larger Blues like Anthem BCBS across multiple states, and a couple based in only part of one state – some obvious issues emerged.

What happens, for example, when a subscriber to one of the Blues gets sick or injured while traveling in a different region? More frequently, what happens when a large employer, such as a retailer, contracts for insurance with its local BCBS provider but its workforce is scattered across multiple states? The BlueCard, which was launched in 1994 at the very cusp of the internet age, aimed to standardize a complicated process for handling these frequent instances, but problems remained.

“It's the fact prices paid to providers was too low because of lack of competition,” Kallas said, “but it was also the extraordinary administrative burden of the Bluecard card program.”

The case that Whatley and Kallas and their associates brought against the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association beginning in 2012 – a moment of optimism about health care reform as 2010’s Affordable Care Act was coming into existence – focused heavily on issues related to use of the BlueCard, including confusion and slow response times with claims as well as issues around prior authorization for treatments.

“A big part of this has been office administrators for doctors who are really frustrated by the claims process,” Whatley said. He cited the example of a grocery store worker in Florida whose employer is based in Alabama and is insured through the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan there. Medical staffers said that insurance verification over a seemingly simple visit often involved more than one phone call – compounded by the fact that Florida Blue had farmed out claims work to a South Carolina affiliate – so an issue that, in the internet age, should have been resolved in seconds could sometimes drag out for 20 minutes. That’s 20 minutes on the phone for just one patient, one appointment, let alone a whole panel of patients for a provider or system over the course of a year. The amount of time and resources it currently takes for physicians and other health care providers to make the BlueCard program work is insurmountable, to the point that some systems have had to hire multiple full-time employees just to address these very problems.

The tentative agreement reached this fall is loaded with specifics on how the Blues need to address the problems that doctors and hospitals have long complained about literally for decades. Whatley and Kallas said BCBS would be required to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in new technology and staff to make the agreement work.

A key element is a Prompt Pay BlueCard Solution that will require the insurers to pay simple claims in 30 days or fewer, while also clarifying the former confusing muddle of hard-to-find rules and guidelines about when and how prior authorization is needed. The new system adds a real-time instant messaging platform, which didn’t exist before, aimed at resolving issues quickly, as well as a new claims tracking system that will offer providers with real-time information. Future changes to the BlueCard, as new technology comes online, should also be more efficient to implement. The deal also seeks to streamline the often confusing rules and payment methods surrounding telehealth.

The settlement further aims to greatly increase accountability. For the first time, each Blue Cross Blue Shield Plan will designate an executive who’ll be responsible for dealing with significant issues raised by providers. There is also a provision for a National Executive Resolution Group that will look for further ways to improve the BlueCard program, working with a team of liaisons from the providers.

In reaching a deal to streamline the convoluted BlueCard process for providers, the lawyers won improvements that will filter down to millions of BCBS patients. These include reducing the frequent uncertainties about prior authorization which, in the worst instances, could delay treatment or create uncertainty about how much a patient might need to pay out of pocket. Whatley said the lawyers heard from hospital employees who had complained, “‘Hey, I don’t know who to talk to, to get this patient admitted.’”

In addition to the major procedural changes, the antitrust settlement also introduces a new set of rules allowing for expanded competition involving Blues that are contiguous to each other, which should also lower costs and offer other potential benefits.

One last major task remains for Whatley, Kallas and the rest of the legal team: Getting thousands of medical providers in all 50 states to sign on for the final agreement. That task involves sending letters and postcards to all the hospitals and doctors’ offices that deal with the Blues, placing advertisements – or hoping that physicians will read articles such as this one. But with the court setting a July 29, 2025, date for a Final Fairness Hearing over the settlement, the finish line is finally in sight for what has proved to be the legal equivalent of running the marathon.