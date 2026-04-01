HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Doris Herzog's avatar
Doris Herzog
5d

keep shedding the light on these matters,thank you!

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Maria's avatar
Maria
5d

It's funny, marketing methods for everyone else always seem towards "what can we do For the public."

That doesn't seem to apply in healthcare.

Maybe because the public has no choice but to need them.

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