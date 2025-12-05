HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Jamie Ward
3h

One of the key things you said "... no one -- other than executives and shareholders -- wants to shovel more taxpayer dollars into Big Insurance's coffers.", is a key root of the problem and many others. The government's solution is to get more people invested in the market as shareholders. The "Trump accounts" are one example. The only solution I see is to take the profit motive out of people's healthcare.

Bruce Hlodnicki
3h

It's astonishing just how grasping and greedy republicans are.

Every other developed country has Universal Healthcare.

Only the USA does not...

Not only don't we have Universal Free or Cheap Efficient Healthcare--we actually have THE MOST EXPENSIVE HEALTHCARE IN THE WORLD!

And our very, very, expensive medical care paid out More Than $71 Billion in Profits to the Largest U.S. Health Insurance Corporations just last year alone!

In fact, UnitedHealth,CVS/Aetna, Cigna, Elevance, Humana, Centene, and Molina increased their PROFITS by more than half a billion dollars from 2023 to 2024!

They don't care about those who die because of their denials...

They are making out like bandits!

