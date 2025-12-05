The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee held a hearing this week on one of the few issues that has summoned rare bipartisan concern in Washington and elsewhere: the crushing cost of health care. As POLITICO reported, lawmakers from both parties signaled they want a deal to prevent Affordable Care Act subsidies from expiring. But judging by the exchanges at the hearing — especially between Committee Chair Bill Cassidy and Ranking Member Bernie Sanders — the question is what kind of solution Congress can live with.

Cassidy (R-La.) opened the hearing with a warning: with just weeks left to act, Congress needs to take action. He’s right about that. Millions of Americans are staring down premiums they cannot afford if enhanced ACA tax credits disappear. And he’s also right that too many people remain underinsured or are enrolled in plans with deductibles so high that coverage is theoretical.

But the proposed fix Cassidy put forward — repurposing those ACA subsidies into government-seeded Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) that people could use with cheaper, bronze-tier plans — would take us in the wrong direction. And I say this as someone who likes Cassidy, respects his seriousness and appreciates his willingness to look for solutions beyond party lines.

I also say this as someone who once worked inside the insurance industry and understands exactly why Big Insurance could get on board with Cassidy’s HSA proposal. Some of the biggest insurers would make out just fine — maybe even better, in fact — because HSAs are yet another revenue stream flowing right back into giant conglomerates like UnitedHealth Group.

Why the HSA proposal won’t solve the affordability crisis

Cassidy has been one of the leading Republicans willing to take on Big Insurance’s excesses, particularly in the Medicare Advantage program. He is the lead sponsor of the bipartisan NO UPCODE Act, which could save taxpayers billions and slow the drain on the Medicare Trust Fund. He partnered with Sen Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) on the bill, which has been endorsed by a broad range of patient advocacy groups. That’s why I believe his heart is in the right place on ACA affordability. But I worry his current HSA-based approach would be of little help to the millions of American families who will be priced out of the health insurance market if the subsidies end as scheduled at the end of this month

Here are the core problems:

HSAs would still route billions to the same big insurers people are struggling with now UnitedHealth Group — the nation’s biggest insurer — owns the nation’s biggest HSA custodian: Optum Bank. So turning ACA subsidies into HSA deposits not only wouldn’t bypass insurers, it would actually strengthen their vertically integrated empires. Federal dollars would just flow to insurers in a different way. HSAs don’t fix high out-of-pocket costs because most Americans simply don’t have enough money in them. Current law already ties HSAs to high-deductible plans. And most Americans can barely afford the deductibles they already have. The typical HSA balance tells the story: 51% of accounts have $500 or less

Only 2% have $25,000 Meanwhile: The average cost of a family policy soared to $26,993 this year

Even if they’re insured, many families can face $20,000+ in out-of-pocket costs in a bad health year No HSA seeded with a few thousand government dollars will make a bronze plan feel like real insurance. HSAs can’t meaningfully reduce premiums, and funding them at adequate levels would be astronomically expensive Under current law, people cannot use money in their HSAs to pay those premiums. Even if the law was rewritten, you’d need to deposit tens of thousands of dollars per family each year to make a dent. This approach risks further destabilizing the individual insurance marketplace Ending subsidies as they currently function would shatter the ACA-created marketplaces that millions rely on. It would send people scrambling back to the individual market of old — inadequately regulated, confusing, and deeply unequal. Most families in Cassidy’s home state of Louisiana, where the median household income is $60,000 a year, most certainly cannot afford to buy decent insurance without significant financial help from either an employer or the government.

And if anyone needed fresh evidence that HSAs aren’t a serious solution to America’s affordability crisis, KFF Health News reported today that HSAs have quietly become a booming retail marketplace for products that range from essential to boutique. The tax-free dollars can pay for eyeglasses or a medical exam but can’t be used for baby formula or a toothbrush.

Meanwhile, companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target are building entire storefronts of HSA-eligible goods, and a cottage industry of startups has sprung up to help consumers get approval for increasingly expensive “wellness” items. Truemed — co-founded by Calley Means, an ally of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — now facilitates HSA purchases of things like a $1,700 self-rocking baby bassinet, a $9,000 red cedar ice bath, and $2,000 saunas. Its best-sellers? Kettlebells, supplements, treadmills and gym memberships.

We agree on the problem. But relying on HSAs won’t fix it

Premiums and deductibles are unbearable for millions of Americans, and while no one – other than executives and shareholders of companies like UnitedHealth – wants to shovel more taxpayer dollars into Big Insurance’s coffers, Americans need coverage that they can actually use – not insurance in name only.

But replacing ACA subsidies with HSAs would not accomplish those goals. People would still be tied to the same insurers; most families would still be exposed to crippling medical bills; and tax dollars would still flow to insurance conglomerates.

The affordability crisis in American health care is real. Fixing it will take political courage, creativity, and realism. And the path forward must prioritize patients — not financial products, not insurance subsidiaries and not wishful thinking about HSAs.