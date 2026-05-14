Canada Guarantees Care. And America Still Doesn’t.
From Obamacare to Medicaid cuts, the contrast between the U.S. and Canadian systems reflects more than policy differences.
Several years ago I was in a Toronto restaurant interviewing passersby about the Canadian health care system, which had been much maligned in the United States by special interest groups.
The American critics feared the Canadian health program would replace the U.S. system, which had grown into a cash cow for the medical profession, though a growing number of people were without health insurance. I was asking diners about their health care experiences when a man who overheard my conversations yelled at me across the room. “Who are you to tell us about Canadian health care? You Americans have the biggest queue of all,” he said, referring to the 33 million Americans who were uninsured at the time.
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The man told diners about his own experiences with his country’s health care. He had been treated in an emergency room after a serious bike accident and said his treatment was superb. He was indignant that an American was raising questions about Canada’s universal health care system.
Soon, millions of Americans who had counted on Medicaid to pay for their care since the mid-1960s will lose their health benefits because of changes which will go into effect under the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. Presumably they will have to fend for themselves when illness strikes or rely on charity. One could ask: Will the American system, now riddled with flaws, get worse? It is too early to answer that question, but I wanted to consider the Canadian system to see how our neighbors to the north, who have had a national health program since the 1960s, were faring.
I turned to Andre Picard, Canada’s preeminent health care journalist, who writes for The Globe and Mail. Several years ago, Picard and I toured Canada lecturing about our respective health systems. (Everywhere we went, our Canadian audiences could not believe that Americans had no guaranteed health care.)
Picard describes the Canadian system as more equitable than ours, but said while everyone is entitled to care, patients may encounter waiting lists for some procedures. A friend of mine in Winnipeg had to wait three months before she had her routine cataract procedure, but when her son-in-law recently broke a finger, he had “all sorts of scanning, surgery and procedures right away,” she told me.
Last year, the Canadian Institute for Health Information reported an increase in surgical volume, but said the increase did not keep up with population growth. Yet the institute noted that there was reason for “cautious optimism” since there were government efforts underway to improve timely access to surgeries.
Since my encounter at the Toronto restaurant, the U.S. has taken steps to include more people in its health care system thanks to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Millions got health care, many for the first time, because of the ACA, but Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill will reduce the numbers ACA insures by an estimated 3 million.
Years ago, at the end of one of my Canadian trips, I visited the late Bob Evans, who was one of Canada’s influential health care researchers. As I was walking to the car after the interview, Evans came outside and called me back to say: “You Americans will never reform your health care system because all you want to do is sell things to each other.” Evans was commenting on a lack of American social solidarity, the principle that undergirds the health care systems of countries that provide health insurance and thus medical care for everyone. For a long time, I thought Evans was wrong. But as the years went on, I came to agree with his assessment.
Trudy Lieberman, a past president of the Association of Health Care Journalists, has had a long career in journalism, specializing in health care in recent years. She has written for many publications including Consumer Reports, Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, Harper’s Magazine, and the Center for Health Journalism. She has won many awards for her work including two National Magazine Awards, several National Press Club Awards, and a James Beard Award.
We have long wait times in US also. It took me months to get new patient appointment with Doctor of my choice, one highly regarded. My 87 year old mom had to wait over a year for cataract surgery. I’ve had to wait months to see a specialist.
"... Soon, millions of Americans who had counted on Medicaid to pay for their care since the mid-1960s will lose their health benefits because of changes which will go into effect under the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. ..."
Adopted in 1965 as Title XIX of the Social Security Act, Medicaid's primary goals were to provide comprehensive health coverage for low-income populations (specifically children, families, the blind, and disabled) - individuals who were receiving cash assistance, today called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
The key word there is "Temporary".
The OBBB changes does return Medicaid closer to President Johnson's 1960's roots and to the structure adopted by President Clinton - reforms adopted by President Clinton in the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act. Beginning in 2027, individuals must meet an 80-hour-per-month work reporting requirements, confirmed every six months.
Keep in mind that few Americans would have wanted Congress to continue the pre-OBBB Medicaid and public exchange coverage subsidy provisions if they actually had to pay the cost.
Instead, Health Reform's expansion of taxpayer-subsidied coverage shifts the cost of expansion, to future taxpayers via deficit spending. Since President Obama signed Health Reform into law, we have increased our national debt by ~$29 Trillion. Since the COVID expansions of Medicaid eligibility and post-COVID increase in public exchange subsidies, we have been running $1 - $2 Trillion a year in annual deficits.
In fact, most recent projections by CBO, assuming the status quo continues, are that our national debt will increase from $39 Trillion to $167+ Trillion over the next 30 years.
I encourage you to conduct a poll and ask Americans who are struggling with affordability issues today, to provide you the funding you seek to reverse the OBBB changes. See how many takers you get of people willing to pay more in taxes to fund broader eligibility for Medicaid, or higher subsidies for public exchange coverage.