HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Lisa Geiszler's avatar
Lisa Geiszler
3m

We have long wait times in US also. It took me months to get new patient appointment with Doctor of my choice, one highly regarded. My 87 year old mom had to wait over a year for cataract surgery. I’ve had to wait months to see a specialist.

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Jack's avatar
Jack
3m

"... Soon, millions of Americans who had counted on Medicaid to pay for their care since the mid-1960s will lose their health benefits because of changes which will go into effect under the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. ..."

Adopted in 1965 as Title XIX of the Social Security Act, Medicaid's primary goals were to provide comprehensive health coverage for low-income populations (specifically children, families, the blind, and disabled) - individuals who were receiving cash assistance, today called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

The key word there is "Temporary".

The OBBB changes does return Medicaid closer to President Johnson's 1960's roots and to the structure adopted by President Clinton - reforms adopted by President Clinton in the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act. Beginning in 2027, individuals must meet an 80-hour-per-month work reporting requirements, confirmed every six months.

Keep in mind that few Americans would have wanted Congress to continue the pre-OBBB Medicaid and public exchange coverage subsidy provisions if they actually had to pay the cost.

Instead, Health Reform's expansion of taxpayer-subsidied coverage shifts the cost of expansion, to future taxpayers via deficit spending. Since President Obama signed Health Reform into law, we have increased our national debt by ~$29 Trillion. Since the COVID expansions of Medicaid eligibility and post-COVID increase in public exchange subsidies, we have been running $1 - $2 Trillion a year in annual deficits.

In fact, most recent projections by CBO, assuming the status quo continues, are that our national debt will increase from $39 Trillion to $167+ Trillion over the next 30 years.

I encourage you to conduct a poll and ask Americans who are struggling with affordability issues today, to provide you the funding you seek to reverse the OBBB changes. See how many takers you get of people willing to pay more in taxes to fund broader eligibility for Medicaid, or higher subsidies for public exchange coverage.

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