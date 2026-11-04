HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
2hEdited

The movement to pass our Single Payer National Improved Medicare for All bill is just going to get more forceful, louder and stronger in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Persons who work for commercial health insurance investment banks, private equity firms and corporate hospital chain C-suites are going to be shamed out of your denial-of-care harm-for-profit industries. K-Street puppets who prop up the obstruction of medical care for profit? This time, the fight will not be won with your 1996 talking points and your firehose of misinformation and PR slop.

It is time to pass H.R. 3069 with our financing framework from the original H.R. 676 reinstated.

If ya'll thought persons who have been bankrupted by the purveyors of harm-for-profit were loud before November 3rd, fasten your seatbelts for the next two years.

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BirchTree Health's avatar
BirchTree Health
3h

Overall, yes. From a leadership perspective the re-ordering of committee assignments and leadership changes the influence calculation, generally speaking. You can’t say same players just shuffling the deck. There are new members for the first time in both the Senate and House.

I look at this from a leverage perspective. Use the tools afforded the majority to elevate those conversation that have been minimized and put on the back burner.

From my healthcare perspective, many issues to bring to the fore. Elevated conversations about consolidation and vertically integrated organizations, PBM reform, Rural health funding, Medicaid restoration, SDP and provider taxes “unfreezing. Hard policy. Hard work.

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