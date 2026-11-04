Among Americans who are especially anxious this morning are health insurance industry executives. While their companies’ PACs have always played both sides of the fence, donating millions of dollars to Democrats as well as Republicans, some of the candidates they backed most generously lost last night. Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate, flipping Senate seats in Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Maine. As a result, come January, Democrats will chair every committee and subcommittee in both chambers, including the ones that investigate and have subpoena power.

Panels like the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations can demand documents and call executives to testify under oath. After years of Medicare Advantage overpayments, prior authorization abuses and runaway consolidation, insurers’ business strategies are almost certain to face scrutiny they haven’t seen in a long time.

And industry leaders also know that voters’ stunning rebuke of President Trump and the Republican Congress was driven in large part by frustration over rising costs. Many who voted for change believe they have given the new majority a mandate to bring down what they pay for health care, housing and just about everything else.

Among those who lost last night were some of the industry’s favorites, like Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted. Vox reported last week that hospital and drug industry PACs had given to Husted and nothing to Sherrod Brown. Insurers were also especially generous to Husted. Federal filings compiled by VoteLog show that the PACs of Centene, Cigna, Elevance Health and Humana each gave him $10,000, the most a PAC can give a candidate for a primary and general election combined. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, CareSource, UnitedHealth Group, Molina and the industry’s trade group, AHIP, gave smaller amounts. All told, health insurer PACs gave Husted about $63,000. The Ohio Capital Journal reported in January that he had taken at least $75,000 from Centene, its PAC and its executives, including more than $29,000 that came after Centene paid Ohio $88.3 million to settle allegations of Medicaid fraud. Brown won anyway. In Maine, every major health care trade group gave to Sen. Susan Collins and none gave to Troy Jackson, who swore off corporate PAC money. Jackson won. In Texas, James Talarico campaigned on a public option and was hit with ads built on an industry-commissioned study. He beat Ken Paxton and will be the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Texas since 1988.

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All of that is good news, in my view, for consumers, taxpayers and patients, but after nearly 20 years inside the health insurance industry and nearly as long fighting it, I also know how this story often goes. Gridlock happens, little progress is made, or made fast enough, and voters get frustrated. Many of the Democrats elected last night could be voted out of office in 2028 if they don’t begin delivering on their campaign promises.

The part of the story that gets left out

The biggest reason for gridlock is the money that corporations and other entrenched interests spend to make sure nothing changes that would cut into their profits. That spending doesn’t stop on Election Day. In many ways, that’s when it starts to matter most.

Many of the people Americans just elected ran with good intentions. Some of them will soon learn what Nick Penniman and I wrote about in Nation on the Take. Washington runs on money, and much of it is corporate money. The lobbyists, trade groups, PAC checks and ad campaigns all serve one purpose. They exist to slow down, water down or kill anything that threatens the status quo.

When that works, the new majority looks weak or incompetent. Voters get angry and disillusioned, but they aim that anger at the politicians they just elected, or at the government itself. The interests that block change rarely get the blame because most voters never see them at work. Two years later the pendulum swings again, and the people who profit from gridlock are still standing.

You can already see the wrong target being set up. In August, the centrist think tank Third Way released a poll showing that Americans blame the government more than anything else for high health care costs. Its own data also showed that two-thirds or more of both Democrats and Republicans want tougher rules on the health care industry, and health insurers were in what was essentially a statistical tie with the government. Despite that, Third Way’s headline put the blame on the government.

Voters are right that the government has failed them. What that framing leaves out is why. The government hasn’t reined in costs in large part because the industry spends so much to keep it from acting. Third Way doesn’t disclose its donors, but Sludge found through tax filings that an insurance industry group whose members include AHIP and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association gave $50,000 to Third Way’s advocacy arm in 2024. It was the group’s only disclosed donation that year. CVS Health, which owns Aetna, and Johnson & Johnson have given too.

Third Way’s president told The New York Times this year that the group is “preparing for the next war that is coming” against the party’s left, backed by a $15 million campaign through 2028. Its health policy work has long argued against Medicare for All. Its senior health fellow, David Kendall, told The Hill this year that the public wants “guarantees, not choices,” which sounds a lot like the case against a public option. Expect the insurance industry to treat Third Way as one of its most valuable allies inside the Democratic Party.

We know from campaign spending disclosures that Elon Musk and other billionaires spent heavily to influence the midterms and that most of that money went to Republican campaigns. So it would be easy to conclude from last night’s results that the billionaires lost – and that Big Money writ large also lost. I’d urge you not to leap to that conclusion. Campaign spending is only the most visible part. The bigger investment goes into lobbying, into the members of the committees that write health legislation, and into shaping what bills actually say.

Much of the lobbying money will now shift toward the new Democratic majority. Industry money flows to whoever holds power, and it flows to both parties. You can see this for yourself at Health Insurance Influence Tracker, which my team at the Center for Health & Democracy built to show where the health insurance industry’s political contributions go. Look up your own members of Congress. (Vox recently used our data to show that insurer PACs have given tens of thousands of dollars to leaders of both parties and to senior members of the House and Senate committees that write health legislation.)

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You can be certain that the industry’s lobbyists will be very supportive of Democrats’ efforts to restore the enhanced subsidies for Obamacare health plans that Republicans allowed to expire at the end of 2025 and to try to halt the coming cuts to the Medicaid program. Not surprisingly, the stock prices of several of the big insurers that sell Obamacare plans and manage state Medicaid programs are up this morning at the New York Stock Exchange. Investors appeared to be confident that big insurance companies will be able to get their way with Washington as they always have.

What to watch for in 2027

But if the new majority tries to do something more serious about health care costs, here is what I expect to see.

Offers to work together: Industry leaders will praise the goal of affordability and ask for a seat at the table. That seat is where reform gets diluted. Watch which fixes they embrace. The health care industry supports reversing the Republican Medicaid cuts and boosting ACA marketplace funding, because both send more money its way. What it will fight, as Vox reported, is any plan to fundamentally change the health system. Insurers’ trade group, AHIP, has already published a 40-page document on affordability and access that argues against a public option. These are the same “leaders” who have had decades to slow or stop the rising cost of health care and have failed. Maybe it’s time their seat at the table be given to patients whose care is on the line.

Reform in name only: Expect proposals that sound like change but leave the industry’s business model intact, from more health savings accounts to so-called choice in Medicare Advantage.

Front groups and ad campaigns: Groups like the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future, backed by insurers and other special interests, will warn that change will cost you your coverage or your doctor. They’ve already started. In September, as some Democrats announced support for a public option, the Partnership argued it would reduce access to care. In Texas, Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., had spent more than $6.9 million by late September on an ad claiming that Senate candidate James Talarico’s health plan “could close 30 hospitals.” Talarico has campaigned on a public option that would let Americans of any age buy into Medicare. The ad relied on a 2019 study commissioned by the Partnership, which assumed a public option would pay hospitals Medicare rates. FactCheck.org called the attack inaccurate because Talarico has said he wants those rates to be higher. Talarico won anyway, but expect the same playbook in Washington. The Partnership likes to present itself as the voice of American health care, but the nation’s largest doctors’ group isn’t with it. The American Medical Association, a founding member, quit in 2019 after protests by doctors, medical students and activists. (The AMA said at the time that it still opposed Medicare for All. But the next year it adopted a policy saying it could support a public option that meets its conditions, and in 2022 it said a pluralistic health system “may include a public option.”)

Scare talk about costs and taxes: Any plan that would lower what families pay will be described as a government takeover.

Money to the right members: Watch where the PAC checks go in the first half of 2027, especially to members of the committees that write health legislation.

The industry won’t be working alone. In the coming days, we’ll publish a story on how Republican and conservative-leaning think tanks and advocacy groups are preparing to shape the narrative once hearings begin and bills are introduced and debated, and how their messages line up with the industry’s.

Where the anger belongs

Cynicism is exactly what the people who profit from gridlock want, because disillusioned voters stay home. I’m writing it so that when progress stalls, you’ll know whom to hold accountable. And the industry is not as strong as it looks. Gallup finds that half of Americans now view the health care industry negatively, and 64% say it’s the federal government’s responsibility to make sure everyone has coverage. That’s the highest share since 2007. As people lose coverage over the next few years, the pressure for bigger change will only grow.

Another thing that would make a hell of a difference: More candidates should refuse corporate PAC money, and especially money from Big Insurance. Troy Jackson did that in Maine and beat one of the industry’s favorite senators. Peggy Flanagan did it in Minnesota and won. Bloomberg Government reported in July that Democrats were rejecting corporate PAC money in record numbers, and more than 120 candidates signed on to End Citizens United’s campaign to refuse it. I’d like to see the day when a check from a health insurer’s PAC is seen as toxic, something no candidate wants to be caught cashing. The more lawmakers who turn that money down, the less leverage the industry has when the bills that matter come up for a vote.

Ask your member of Congress where their campaign money comes from, and look it up yourself. Pay attention when a strong bill comes out of committee weaker than it went in, and ask who wanted the changes. Support candidates and reforms that reduce the power of big money, from stronger disclosure to small-donor matching. And when the new majority does stand up to the industry, let them know you noticed.

Voters were right to demand change. The question for the next two years is whether they’ll recognize the forces working against it, or blame the wrong people once again