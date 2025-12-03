Executives at Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield have a lot to be thankful for this year after settling a lawsuit with New Jersey to preserve its multi-billion contract with the state.

Just before Thanksgiving, the office of the New Jersey attorney general announced it had reached a $100 million settlement with Horizon, settling years of allegations by the state that the insurer, acting as a third-party administrator (TPA) for the state, overcharged taxpayers to administer health benefits for public employees.

Sounds like a big settlement, right? New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin even boasted that it’s the state’s largest recovery outside of Medicaid fraud.

But let’s go to the balance sheet.

Horizon’s contract is a multibillion-dollar contract to be the TPA for about 750,000 public employees and retirees.

During the contract, which spanned from January 2020 through June 2024, Horizon handled $62.8 billion in charges to the state for those health care benefits, and the company received nearly $500 million in third-party fees.

Horizon also engaged in similar contracts with local governments throughout the state during that time frame, leveraging more money for the company.

New Jersey claimed that Horizon lied from the beginning about its ability to provide savings in order to win the state health care contract in 2019, saying it had a way internally to monitor rates to ensure the state was getting the best deal.

The state alleged in its lawsuit that Horizon was contractually obligated to charge the state the lowest rate of either:

a. what health care providers billed Horizon to process the claims; or b. the rate that Horizon had already negotiated with the health care providers to process the claims.

The state alleged Horizon instead charged a higher rate and submitted more than 1,000 false claims to that effect.

Horizon, as part of the $100 million settlement, denied any wrongdoing.

“The outgoing Attorney General’s statements continue a disturbing pattern of significantly mischaracterizing and distorting facts to falsely allege intentional wrongdoing where none exists,” Horizon said in a statement released shortly after the settlement was announced.

Also, as part of the settlement, Horizon gets to keep its current contract with the state as it makes “fixes” to its internal processing systems. Horizon must also provide more transparent and thorough reports to lawmakers.

The settlement comes as New Jersey’s public employee health plan is teetering on insolvency. State officials have said the plan is in a “death spiral” and they are bracing for double-digit health premium increases next year and beyond.

And it gets worse.

Just days after announcing the settlement in late November, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that his close adviser, Mahen Gunaratna, was being appointed to serve on Horizon’s board of directors.

Murphy, who is a lame duck governor with less than two months left in office, nominated Gunaratna for the post despite the longtime adviser having little if any background in health care.

Horizon reportedly will pay Gunaratna more than $100,000 to serve on its board.

The appointment sparked outrage from health care watchdogs who claimed the appointment was another example of how politicians and health care companies combine forces to keep health care costs high for the general public.

Chris Deacon, an author, health care reform advocate and former director for the New Jersey treasury department, called the appointment “twisted.”

Deacon oversaw public employee pension and benefits when she began serving as an assistant director in the state’s treasury department in 2018.

It was Deacon who in 2021 filed an internal complaint about Horizon’s practices, claiming the company was grossly overcharging the state by $34 million.

Deacon alleged in a 2022 report that Murphy intervened and squashed the complaint, letting Horizon keep the $34 million in overages.

Platkin’s announcement of the lawsuit settlement officially ended Deacon’s 2021 complaint as well.

Horizon is one of several TPAs in the health care space that administer benefits and process insurance claims for more than 150 million Americans.

TPAs typically charge employers around $12 to $20 per person covered under the plan. Those charges can also be in the form of a percentage of each claim.

TPAs also can run health savings accounts (HSAs) offered to employees and can charge employees a setup fee for those employer-sponsored plans.

Some governments and businesses have begun cracking down on business practices of TPAs, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliates. Lawsuits have been filed across the country alleging a lack of transparency around the contracts and services TPAs provide.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, a PR and lobbying group that represents BCBS plans, and other independent plans agreed to a $2.8 billion settlement last year to end a 12-year-old federal antitrust lawsuit.