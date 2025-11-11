HEALTH CARE un-covered

SH
10h

The insurance companies will make out no matter what - see

https://www.levernews.com/unitedhealth-is-cashing-in-on-the-open-enrollment-crisis/

The answer is to get insurance companies out of healthcare altogether - they don't provide care, they just intervene between providers and patients to suck money out of the system to feed their stockholders ...

Susananda
4h

Thank you for answering the question of how we spend twice as much on healthcare. It’s the corporate welfare It’s the corporate welfare year after year after year.

Rumor is Unitedhealthgroup will have Saturday hours for this year’s open enrollment.

