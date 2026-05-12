HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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AL Sny's avatar
AL Sny
3h

Bring back Bernie and pass Medicare for All.

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Ana Nomis's avatar
Ana Nomis
4h

And they lobbied to hike rates in Medicare to 2.31% and remove provisions aimed at lowering cost for the sickest patients.

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