HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
11h

Well this is what one Big corporation thinks about Capitol Hill. Employee’s remark about their recent town hall with the employees.

The last optum town hall had them laughing about the things capital Hill is doing, talking about wanting to be Oprah and Hemsley took a phone call in the middle of his speech. Tone deaf is spot on.

Reply
Share
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
9h

Much appreciated Wendell and November 2026 will open more eyes.

The trillions must go to physicians, providers, community and education.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture