HEALTH CARE un-covered

Edward Chory
1d

Yes all the criticism of the Goliath’s of healthcare is valid but talk is cheap. Will all the outrage and list of how corrupt they have been change anything? Couldn’t help but think Luigi Mangione’s defense team will use the quote, “turn them into dust” as justification.

Donna
1d

Down at United they had a town hall just after this congressional hearing and in that town hall the employees were atonished that not one mention of these hearing. Instead they talked about healthcare as a video game and told everyone they have to get to level 11 like in a video game. Meanwhile they are continually laying off their employees in order to inflate their earning. They have replaced thousands of jobs with overseas engineers from India.

17 more comments...

