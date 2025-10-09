HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
30m

The amount of corporate welfare given by taxpayers to for-profit private health insurance industry is a b s u r d.

This money must go to providers and communities giving care and training.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture