Susan Miller
12h

As a Family Doctor in practice for 39 years, I cared for many Medicare patients, and am now one myself. Medicare was a haven for people leaving the work force where they had managed care chosen by their employers. It was a relief for me as there is much less interference in the doctor-patient relationship in Traditional Medicare. I have watched as the for- profit Medicare Advantage plans have eaten up traditional Medicare members. These plans do NOT tell the truth that your choice of physicians and hospitals will be limited and that your doctor will have to get pre-authorization for tests and drugs that they know you need. Unearned Profit should have no place in medical care. I practiced evidence based care and followed specialty guidelines about what tests were indicated and what drugs were most cost effective. Prior authorization is just computerized rationing of care so CEOs of insurance companies can take home $20mil/year and health insurance industry has enough money to buy Congress. Medicare (dis)Advantage is just legal waste, fraud and abuse. It should be terminated not expanded.

Novick Kerry Kelly
12h

I think you will reach more readers more effectively if you stop using so many acronyms - please spell out Medicare Advantage. the more people see and hear the words, the more recognition there will be.

