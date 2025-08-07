HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

Susananda
7h

We are seeing that private for-profit health insurance can definitely afford profit. Passing Medicare for All will save thousands of lives and Hundreds of Billions of Dollars.

Take some tenderness in time to explain to the people that buy into part c plans how many thousands of dollars are given to Unitedhealthgroup & others by Center for Medicare Services (taxpayers) every year.

PS the amount will increase by 5.06% for 2026.

One_Nurse
7h

What we're seeing is 21st century

vulture capitalism.

Healthcare delivery should not be a public or private way to grow paper wealth!

