At 38 years old, Jamieson Miller describes his current career as “professional patient.” About five years ago, doctors realized that his previous years of gastrointestinal woes were caused by a combination of the gene that can trigger cystic fibrosis and a second genetic condition known as alpha-1 antitripsyn, or AAT, deficiency, which affects the liver. This led to a series of operations that took his gallbladder, pancreas, and parts of his liver and stomach.

Yet his line about being a “professional patient” refers less to the time Miller has spent in the hospital and more to the hours he devotes to dealing with health insurance functionaries or his doctor’s office, making sure he gets approved and scheduled for the right tests and medications that are keeping him alive.

A Barrier, Not a Bridge to Care

“I spend most of my energy arguing with insurance companies, pharmacy benefit managers and rather foolish doctors,” Miller, who lives in Minnesota, said in a phone interview. Some of the worst of these disputes came after his insurer employed the tactic known as step therapy – only approving cheaper or less comprehensive tests and treatments, instead of what would bring Miller the best result.

He recalled a half-dozen times when his insurer put him through this process – insisting on an ultrasound before approving the MRI test he needed, or forcing him to argue about an insufficient dose of Omeprazole for acid reflux.

“There was a biopsy ordered on my liver,” Miller recalled. “Before they wanted to do that, I was told that I needed to have an ultrasound, which – I hate to say it, but an ultrasound on the liver doesn't tell you a whole heck of a lot. And … I'm sitting there for half an hour and the person doing the scan is like, ‘Yeah, this isn't going to tell them what they want.’”

Miller’s struggles fit into the growing controversy over insurers’ use of step therapy, a process all too familiar to millions of patients across America – especially those with some common ailments or diseases with multiple treatment paths.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Experts agree that step therapy – a requirement that patients begin treatment with a less expensive option, even when a doctor argues that a newer, pricier medicine or test is likely to bring more immediate relief – has become a firmly entrenched tactic for large insurance companies to hold down costs and boost profits. Even as state lawmakers and others look for ways to rein the practice in, many believe the use of step therapy has increased in recent years.

“Health plans used to ask us to explain our rationales or try alternatives first in order to get approval for treatments only when we prescribed brand new, extremely expensive therapies,” said Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., a dermatology professor at University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine and chair of the World Medical Association. “But now, I frequently get prior (authorization) requests and step therapy denials even for generic topical creams and generic oral medications that have been around for more than 40 years.

“This is an abuse of the prior authorization and step therapy systems by insurance companies, who know that many patients will just give up on getting their needed treatments while waiting for prior auth approval, facing consequential harms to their health.”

The Scope and Scale of the Problem

“We've seen it grow quite a lot as a proportion of decisions,” agreed James Chambers, an associate professor at the Tufts Medical Center Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies. Chambers is one of the few researchers focused on learning how often insurance companies turn to step therapy and which illnesses trigger its use most often – and trying to understand why.

A 2021 study co-authored by Chambers and published in Health Affairs – looking in-depth at 17 large commercial insurance companies and their handling of 10 major ailments – found that the insurers required step therapy about 40% of the time. More troubling, the study found the application was wildly inconsistent – a source of uncertainty and anxiety for patients – and tended to fall short of the clinical guidelines for some illnesses. For psoriasis, insurers initially approved a cheaper treatment less aggressive than the accepted medical standard a whopping 99% of the time.

Those findings were affirmed in a new report based on research carried out for the industry group PhRMA – which is frequently at odds with insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) – that looked at five medical conditions and found as many as 90% of claims are denied initially. Those denials sparked multiple follow-up requests and typical treatment delays of three to five weeks – at least for those patients who didn’t give up entirely.

Dr. Mary Campagnolo, a family practice physician in Bordentown, N.J., said in a video for the American Medical Association (AMA) that she had a patient with diabetes who’d responded well to the drug Metformin. Then the patient changed her insurance carrier. “Basically they required her to go back on a generic Metformin, which had contributed to significant gastrointestinal disruption,” she said.

“They were asking her to make herself sick in order for us to justify giving her that particular medication. I think it’s really unethical for us to be forced to make somebody sick by taking a medication that hasn’t worked for them in order to justify the other medication that we’re seeking.”

Resneck, a former president of the AMA, pointed to a recent study that doctors must, on average, deal with 39 prior authorizations every week, which gobbles up time they could be seeing patients. “I also continue to see Kafka-esque denials that make my head spin,” he said. He’s even seen prescriptions denied for a lack of illness “severity” – even though the drug the insurer turned down is the thing that made the illness less severe.

Miller said he thinks frequently about whether his fragile stomach lining suffered more damage while he was fighting the insurance company to approve a higher dose of Omeprazole, or when the most effective scan has been delayed. “Having to wait for scans at times has been exceptionally stressful,” he said. “And there have been hospitalizations after delays relating to that. And you sit there and you think as a patient, ‘Gosh, if they'd done the scan, would they have noticed?’”

Medical experts such as Resneck and Chambers say it’s understandable that insurers would be cautious about newer experimental treatments that lack an established track record. “The reality is they can't afford to cover everything,” Chambers, the Tufts researcher, said. “New therapies approved as safer for rare diseases cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and they do have budgetary pressures.”

But insurance companies undermine these arguments when they aren’t transparent about the reasons for recommending step therapy, or when they make other types of claim denials, Chambers said.

Resneck said typical cases of step therapy he encounters involve basics such as widely used topical skin treatments – not super-expensive new cancer drugs.

Resneck finds that “the majority of my step therapy and prior auth battles are for evidence-based, common therapies that are not even new or expensive. When they reject a generic topical cream, I’m left wondering what on earth they actually want me to prescribe instead – an expensive biologic targeted drug? And in many cases, these delays and denials cause patients to get worse, eventually requiring more expensive interventions.”

Reform Efforts and Why They Keep Failing

But opponents of the overuse of step therapy – from patient advocates to state and federal lawmakers – have found the practice difficult to restrain. Past agreements from the industry to reform its practices from within have offered underwhelming results. While efforts to resolve the problem through legislation in Congress have attracted bipartisan support, bills addressing step therapy – like other efforts to address abuses related to prior authorization – have failed to break the current gridlock in Washington, D.C.

Share

There have, however, been some notable efforts on the state level – even though states lack the authority to regulate the self-funded plans which cover millions of Americans. In July 2024, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed arguably the most aggressive step therapy ban in the nation, which included Medicaid, and which the Democratic governor hailed as giving medical decisions back to doctors and their patients. Bills restricting step therapy have also been enacted in Kentucky and New Mexico.

But until more states follow the lead of Illinois, or the congressional logjam on health care reform is broken, step therapy remains a pervasive practice, and a source of anguish for many patients.

Miller said he has advantages as a “professional patient” and because both his parents work in health care – his father does work for the prestigious Mayo Clinic – so he wonders how normal working people could find the time, energy or know-how to fight with big insurance companies. “I have no idea how any mortal would navigate this system of insurance …,” he said. “It is madness.”