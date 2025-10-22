HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
2h

Rid us of confusion and eliminate commercial plans, part C plans, CORP, PSPRS, choice premier, choice value, choice economy, choice plus PPO & HELP pass The Medicare for All Acts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
2h

Some will always need compassion, comfort and curative care. Also stop breathing fossil fuel pollution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture