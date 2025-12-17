Millions of Americans are staring down a storm of health care uncertainty with the expiration of the enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies two weeks from today. Starting January 1, they’ll face such sharp premium hikes that many will have no choice but to drop their coverage because they simply won’t be able to afford it. Those who can’t afford not to have insurance because of health issues will be hit with premium increases of up to 400% or even more in some cases. For patients already stretched thin financially, it will mean more hurdles to care and more out-of-pocket costs.

Against that backdrop, Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) has introduced legislation aimed at one of the most punishing pain points in the system — how Big Insurance has managed to monetize the pharmacy counter.

Auchincloss’s ACA Copay Cost and Affordability for Patients (CAP) Act would place limits on how much people enrolled in ACA plans can be forced to pay out of their own pockets for prescriptions each year. The legislation would cap annual out-of-pocket prescription drug spending at $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for families, with modest but predictable adjustments in future years tied to premium growth, while preserving most plan design flexibility and ensuring that premiums and taxpayer subsidies actually translate into access to needed medications.

The bill, which has been endorsed by dozens of patient advocacy organizations that are part of the Lower Out-of-Pockets NOW (LOOP NOW) coalition, would go a long way toward reining in pharmacy benefit managers, the largest of which are owned by big vertically integrated insurance conglomerates, and protect patients from insurers’ business practices that leave patients paying more and more for life-saving medications just so those corporate behemoths can post record profits.

“Rep. Auchincloss’s bill is critically important, especially for people with chronic illnesses who are struggling to control the cost of prescription drugs,” said Jacqueline Grady of Grady Legal, a LOOP NOW member that represents clients with medical debt and who have been denied medically necessary care by their insurers. “No one should have to choose between their medicine and other basic living needs.”

More than 100 million Americans are now mired in medical debt largely because of out-of-pocket costs insurers force their health plan enrollees to pay before their coverage kicks in. Millions of patients stop taking their medications because they don’t have enough money in the bank to cover their deductibles and copays. Prescription drugs make up a relatively small but rising percentage of overall health spending, yet patients are being asked to shoulder an ever-growing share of those costs. Insurers have long claimed that patients, regardless of income, need to put more financial “skin in the game” to control costs. That has always been a ruse to enable them to avoid paying claims for medically necessary care and prescription drugs. It is long past time for insurance companies and their pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to put more of their own skin in the game.

Auchincloss has been a vocal critic of PBM practices. He has told the stories of patients harmed by sudden drug price hikes on the House floor and has repeatedly warned that middlemen – insurers and their PBMs – are extracting billions from the system while putting lives at risk.

The ACA Copay CAP Act won’t solve every problem bearing down on patients these days, but it will save lives and keep many families out of bankruptcy because of medical debt.

At a time when “coverage” too often exists in name only and Americans are asked to put more and more “skin in the game” – the ACA Copay CAP Act would force health insurers to offer up their own pound of flesh.