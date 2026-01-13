HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Your Nextdoor PCP
2d

This is a great reminder that ACA subsidies aren’t an abstract policy lever! They’re a frontline clinical variable. When premiums jump, we see “coverage churn”: patients delay visits, ration meds, skip labs, and show up later with more advanced disease, especially for diabetes, hypertension, asthma/COPD, and mental health. Stability in coverage is one of the most effective forms of prevention a health system can buy. Whatever one’s politics, the medical north star here is simple: keep people insured, keep costs predictable, and reduce administrative whiplash so clinicians can practice medicine instead of damage control. I hope the Senate can find a workable path forward, because the downstream consequences of inaction will land on patients first!

Mary Jo Wilkins
3d

It needs to happen… congress can over ride a trump veto… if… they have truly grown a spine.

