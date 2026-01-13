Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives delivered a rare display of bipartisanship when nine House Republicans (against the wishes of Speaker Mike Johnson), joined all Democrats to advance a bill extending the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium subsidies, which expired just under two weeks ago. According to Politico, lawmakers used a Democratic-led discharge petition, rarely used before Johnson became speaker, to bypass GOP leadership and force a vote, sending the bill to the Senate on a 221–205 margin.

The House vote reflected mounting political pressure as millions of Americans have opened renewal notices showing steep premium increases and as the consequences — including electoral ones — of letting the subsidies lapse become impossible to ignore. Three of the GOP moderates who broke ranks, Reps. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), and David Valadao (R-Calif.), argued that affordability and coverage losses are not abstractions in an election year.

But now that the House has completed the first act, the next performance moves to the Senate. The bill will be a heavy lift there due to the filibuster and steadfast partisan divides. A bipartisan group of senators is reportedly exploring a compromise, but history offers little reassurance since a similar extension failed in the Senate just a few months ago. A date for a Senate vote on the bill has not been set.

Hovering over both chambers is the White House, where the uncertainty only deepened over the weekend. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump said he “might” veto the bill if it reaches his desk, a remark that added another layer of suspense to an already unstable performance. It’s been reported that Trump’s comments underscore his continued opposition to the ACA subsidies and his preference for shifting policy toward short-term, limited benefit plans (a.k.a. junk insurance) and expanded health savings accounts which, as we’ve written previously, will do nothing to address the health insurance affordability issue in this country and could even widen Big Insurance’s grasp on Americans’ dollars.

Step right up!

The expiration of the enhanced ACA subsidies is expected to push millions off coverage and make insurance barely affordable for millions more. Young adults, small-business owners, older Americans not yet eligible for Medicare, states already strained by Medicaid cuts and smaller insurers struggling to survive in a market dominated by a handful of for-profit, Wall Street controlled insurance conglomerates would take this punch the hardest.

Public opinion, meanwhile, refuses to follow a neat partisan script. An October KFF poll found that 57% of Republicans aligned with the MAGA movement said Congress should have extended the enhanced tax credits.

There is a lot in flux right now.

All of this is unfolding as Trump presumably is planning to meet with several insurance industry executives “in a few days” and as House committees summon the CEOs of five major insurance corporations (including UnitedHealth Group’s Stephen Hemsley, Cigna’s David Cordani and Elevance’s Gail Boudreaux) to testify at a January 22 hearing. Executives could also to be hauled to the North side of the Capitol by one or more Senate committees in the weeks ahead.

PS: Health insurance premium rates for 2026 are already set. Even if Congress ultimately acts, Americans hoping for relief this year are likely out of luck. Any extension passed now wouldn’t take effect until long after the circus tent has been folded and the damage done.