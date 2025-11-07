HEALTH CARE un-covered

Mark DeBofsky
3h

This piece presents yet another argument in favor of a single payer healthcare system since the existing system is rigged to boost profits for insurers and screw doctors and hospitals out of adequate reimbursement for the care they provide.

Susananda
3hEdited

How far will Republicans go in continuing to block, confuse and obstruct healthcare. the Medicare for all Acts. House bill 3069 (Jayapal & Dingle) with over 100 co-sponsors and Senate bill 1506 (Sanders) with 15 cosponsors we’re introduced into Congress on April 29, call your representatives at 202-858-1717 and Senators at 202-519-0494 to co-sponsor these bills.

The Medicare for all acts will end the role of profit-making health insurance companies with their prior authorizations and their incentive to deny care to boost profit

