HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
3hEdited

The Somali fraud in Minnesota seems minor in comparison. We all know why Healthcare Insurance is so expensive.

This Anthem story is only a text book chapter in how to steal money legally. This chapter could be entitled "How to recategorize administrative money and profit into looking like it was spent on patient care". The each layer on this onion recatgorizes more admin and profit money into patient care.

Duh!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jos Backus's avatar
Jos Backus
3hEdited

Unfortunately this won't change until the people responsible are sent to prison. And that will never happen in the US because of massive regulatory capture which is a natural result of the obscene wealth concentration in the US.

To me the saddest part is that many working class people defend the system that is hurting them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture