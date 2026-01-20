Only in America do patients have to worry about whether the doctors who treat them when they’re in the hospital might not be in their insurance company’s provider network – even though their hospital is in network.

In fact, in very few if any other countries do patients have to worry about networks at all. (Fortunately, American seniors enrolled in traditional Medicare don’t have that worry either because, unlike private Medicare Advantage plans, employer-sponsored and Obamacare marketplace plans, traditional Medicare doesn’t even have networks).

Until this month, hospital administrators weren’t terribly concerned about this absurd feature of U.S. health insurance. That changed on January 1 when one of the country’s biggest insurers – Anthem Blue Cross, owned by the for-profit corporate conglomerate called Elevance Health – implemented a policy of slashing reimbursement to any hospital that allows a doctor not in Anthem’s network to treat an Anthem-covered patient. And because all insurers maintain proprietary and constantly changing networks, hospital administrators are now going to have to hire people to keep track of which doctors are in which insurance companies’ networks. That’s because Dr. X might be in Cigna’s and Aetna’s networks but not in Anthem’s. Elevance and its shareholders will profit from this policy change at our expense. That’s because hospitals will undoubtedly increase their prices overall to cover the additional paperwork they’ll have to deal with in addition to decreased payments from Anthem. And doctors and hospital executives are concerned that other insurers will implement the same policy.

I’d be willing to bet that Elevance CEO Gail Boudreaux will be asked to justify her company’s unprecedented move when she appears before two House committees on Thursday. Boudreaux and the CEOs of four other big insurers have been asked to appear before both the Ways & Means Committee and the Energy & Commerce Health Subcommittee to answer questions about ever-increasing insurance premiums at a time when they are making tens of billions of dollars in profits every year.

In advance of those hearings, the health insurance industry is running ads in the Washington, D.C. media to point the finger of blame for rising health care costs at hospitals.

As Politico reported last week, an industry front group called Better Solutions for Healthcare launched a six-figure ad campaign, “leveraging the affordability crunch to blame hospitals for driving up health care prices.” I know from my 20-years in the insurance business that my former colleagues are masters at deflecting blame and accountability and getting lawmakers (and the rest of us for that matter) to fall for their misdirection. Whenever insurers’ opaque and profitable pharmacy benefit business is being scrutinized, they point the finger of blame at the pharmaceutical industry. To hear insurance company execs tell it, nothing is ever their fault. If I were on one of those committees, I would ask the CEOs to justify their companies’ existence. If even gigantic corporations like Elevance and UnitedHealth Group (the third largest company in America by revenue) have never in history been able to keep medical inflation in check, what, exactly, is their value proposition?

Elevance executives claim they implemented their new policy to penalize hospitals financially because out-of-network doctors are abusing the arbitration provision of the No Surprises Act (NSA), which Congress passed in 2020 to prohibit out-of-network providers from sending surprise bills to patients after a stay in the hospital. Insurers insist that doctors are the bad guys. Doctors say it is insurers who are not complying with the law to the point that in many cases insurers don’t even pay physician practices when they lose an arbitration.

Boudreaux should expect to be grilled by, among others, Rep. Greg Murphy, (R-N.C.), a doctor who not only is on the Ways & Means Committee but is also the chief sponsor of a bipartisan bill to close a loophole in the NSA that seeks to hold insurers more accountable and also to make them pay what an arbitrator rules they’re legally required to pay.

The NSA requires both providers and insurers to limit patient out-of-pocket expenses to what insurers would have paid in-network doctors for care provided by out-of-network doctors at in-network facilities. (You likely will have to read that sentence a few times to understand it. It’s complicated, of course, because everything about the U.S. health care system, controlled as it is by Big Insurance, is hopelessly complicated by design.)

The NSA imposes $10,000 civil penalties for each violation of the law but, according to Murphy and the bill’s cosponsors, the NSA was drafted in a way that unintentionally exempted insurers from the penalty when insurers commit the violations. Insurers, of course, were quick to spot that loophole. As a consequence, says Murphy, patients may be at risk for bills totaling $1 billion or more because of it.

His bill, called the No Surprises Act Enforcement Act, would apply the same financial penalty to insurers that fail to apply a patient’s in-network benefits to care protected by the NSA. The bill, which has 14 co-sponsors – seven Democrats and seven Republicans – would also impose a late payment penalty for failure to meet a 30-day payment deadline after a dispute has been resolved by an arbitrator. As Murphy points out, the NSA does not allow the party that loses an arbitrated dispute to withhold or delay payment just because they disagree with an arbitrator’s decision. Doctors say insurers have flouted that provision because there is no financial penalty for them to comply.

You can be certain the insurance industry’s many lobbyists will try to keep the NSA Enforcement Act from becoming law. So far, it hasn’t moved out of committee.

Tomorrow I’ll write more about those Congressional hearings and how I would be getting Cigna CEO David Cordani ready for his first ever appearance before lawmakers if I were still at the company.