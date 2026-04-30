HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
13hEdited

Oh, dear!

Wendell Potter, who used to work for Cigna, and last reported on the company I think yesterday, has been scooped by fellow Substacker Charles Gaba, who reported today on Cigna's just-announced exit from the ACA market. (Here: https://charlesgaba.substack.com/p/cigna-sez-sayonara-another-major )

Feel not bad, Mr. Potter! Charles Gaba is a young (compared to you and me), and energetic, and regularly scoops the New York Times, sometimes by a few weeks, even.

I recommend the Gaba Substack for those following the effects of the lapsed expanded ACA subsidies, where I don't think he misses much. And he gets the news out quickly!

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
13h

$79 trillion has been transferred from the working class to the wealthy over the last 50 years. This current Republican administration is transferring a whole lot more to the wealthy and family fortunes.

Even the wiser of Oz is attempting to deny care in our beloved traditional, original Medicare to ensure more grift.

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