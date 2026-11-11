HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kathryn Lewandowsky's avatar
Kathryn Lewandowsky
15h

First, Medicare Advantage has to be outlawed. They are Criminals and Crooks. They cannot be reformed. Second. We can do this! We can even do this using Kamala's 14 year transition plan. 1. We deprivatize our Medicaid plans (the states who have privatized Medicaid, which is like 41) For Washington state, that saves us 780 million to 1.3 Billion, the very first year. We can keep a lot of people covered in January just by doing that. 2. The Feds pass Medicare for All. Preferably the Jayapal/Sanders plan. They lower the enrollment age progressively. 3,. In Washington state we pass the Washington Health Trust. This will still require a 2 year plan to implement. Could it be completed sooner? Maybe. Depends on the commitment. Many states are ready for this. We can prove that we can do this. Then we help all the other states implement them. Every lowering of the Medicare eligibility age lessens the pressure on the states to cover their older, sicker populations. Oh, and it is only "affordable" if we keep the for profit insurance companies out of the system. Maybe we use them as Administrative Service Organizations? Maybe we don't. At this point, I believe they cannot be trusted. They have no business being in healthcare.

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LEE LOEWY's avatar
LEE LOEWY
14h

What I know is that Big Insurance/Pharma/Corporate CEOs are going to fight this FOREVER and we'll end up with more watered down mess of bureaucratic bickering in Congress..

It's like expecting Money and Corruption in Politics to disappear!!

Glad you all are so informed and outraged, tho'... Rage On!

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