The death of Nataline Sarkisyan became a defining moment in America’s debate over prior authorization. In 2007, her insurer initially denied coverage for a potentially lifesaving liver transplant, only reversing course after public outrage but when it was already too late. Nearly 20 years later, the same fights are still playing out.

West Virginia lawmakers recently passed a new law aimed at easing prior authorization burdens after the death of Eric Tennant, a coal mining safety instructor whose cancer treatment was delayed for months after his insurer deemed it “experimental and investigational.” By the time approval finally came, Tennant’s condition had deteriorated so badly that he was no longer eligible for the procedure.

The new law allows workers (and other beneficiaries) covered under the state employee health plan to switch to an alternative medically appropriate treatment of equal or lesser cost without restarting the prior authorization process from scratch.

The legislation also arrives as new research highlights just how sprawling and inconsistent the prior authorization system has become. A recent report published in Annals of Internal Medicine found enormous variation in prior authorization requirements across Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealth Group’s UnitedHealthcare. Researchers identified 4,645 medical services requiring prior authorization by at least one insurer, yet only 14% of those requirements overlapped across all three companies.

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The Affordable Care Act (ACA) never seriously addressed prior authorization itself. The ACA expanded coverage to millions of Americans but it largely left the private insurance industry’s utilization management tools, including prior authorization, intact. That is, in part, why insurers emerged from the post-ACA era more financially-strapped, more vertically integrated and more administratively powerful than before, while patients and physicians continue to flail.

On the latest episode of the HEALTH CARE un-covered Show, we examined how prior authorization has evolved from a back-office insurance process into one of the most visible flashpoints in American health care. The episode featured Dr. Wendy Dean, co-founder of Moral Injury of Healthcare, who spoke about the toll prior authorization takes not just on patients, but on physicians forced to spend increasing amounts of time battling insurers instead of treating people. We also spoke with Dr. Seth Glickman about CMS’s controversial WISeR program, which could expand AI-driven prior authorization deeper into Traditional Medicare, and Rep. Suzan DelBene about bipartisan efforts to reform the system.

The new West Virginia law barely scratches the surface of all the headaches, delays and denials tied to Big Insurance’s power over medical decision-making, but it is, at least, a sign that lawmakers recognize the damage prior authorization causes and that doing nothing is no longer politically sustainable or popular.