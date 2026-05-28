HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Patricia Blochowiak's avatar
Patricia Blochowiak
4h

“Prior authorization” is practicing medicine without a license.

This is another reason that the only real solution is Improved and Expanded Medicare For All.

After the ACA was passed, then-Senator Sherrod Brown asked me whether I thought it was better than nothing. At the time, I thought it was, but I no longer do. One reason is that it is a boondoggle for insurance companies.

More importantly, the energy put into small “improvements” would better be put into organizing support for M4A.

Every candidate for every office at every level, & every elected official should be questioned & informed about M4A.

Even low-level party officials have an effect on the party platforms.

The fact that the Democratic Party voted against placing M4A, & even Medicare For All Kids, on the platform in 2020, is disgusting.

We need to do better.

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Andrew Allen's avatar
Andrew Allen
4h

Prior authorization has been nothing but a curse for people including myself! I can hardly walk because of worsening chronic back pain from DDD, stenosis and radiculopathy and getting my pain meds on time is nearly a monthly battle!

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