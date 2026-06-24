Hello! I’m Julie Appleby, a senior correspondent at KFF Health News. I started covering all things health insurance long before the ACA existed and still do. Send tips to jappleby@kff.org.

The Affordable Care Act — always in a policy tug-of-war as its backers and critics spar over how it should work and who can qualify for coverage — will see wide-ranging changes starting next year. A rule backed by the Trump administration and finalized in mid-May features new plans with 30% higher out-of-pocket costs and others with no set networks of doctors or hospitals.

The administration says its changes will expand consumers’ choices and may carry lower premiums.

But the combined effect of the new provisions could cost $1.3 billion each year to implement, and reduce ACA enrollment by up to an additional 2 million in 2027.

“Even more people will lose coverage as healthcare costs and administrative burdens rise,” said Katie Keith, director of the Center for Health Policy and the Law at the Georgetown University Law Center, who writes frequently about the ACA.

The rule is an annual exercise in which the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sets standards for coverage. This time around, it’s more ambitious than in the past, with changes to how plans are designed, eligibility verification, and adjustments needed to implement congressional legislation, along with technical updates.

One key change is that starting in 2028, some ACA consumers may be able to pick plans that don’t have dedicated networks of doctors and hospitals. Instead, these enrollees would seek out providers willing to accept the amount their insurer will pay toward whatever nonemergency care they need. Regulators say the policy aims to reduce costs by getting consumers to “shop for lower prices and negotiate directly with providers.”

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But some experts warn that non-network plans might chip away at ACA safeguards intended to ensure enough medical providers are available in a geographic area or that patients aren’t on the hook financially if their chosen doctors or hospitals charge more than the insurer will reimburse.

Meanwhile, in 2027, insurers that offer at least one bronze plan with a regular out-of-pocket maximum can set higher limits. That means people with some bronze plans could pay up to $15,600 out-of-pocket for individual coverage or $31,200 per family.

Regulators say they need to set these criteria because bronze plans increasingly can’t meet other ACA requirements without increasing those thresholds.

Similar increases in catastrophic plan out-of-pocket maximums take effect in 2028.