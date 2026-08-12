HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Patricia Blochowiak's avatar
Patricia Blochowiak
4h

The need for IMPROVED AND EXPANDED Medicare For All becomes more & more urgent every day.

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
4hEdited

Thank you for the article shining another light on the cruel, inhumane and barbaric commercial health insurance investment bank model of healthcare access in the United States.

Rachel Madley has written the article that has been written over and over again since 1987, 1996, 2010, 2020, 2024, 2026...same article, only the numbers on Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit and preventable death have increased since 1996.

Writes Madley: "The experience of the past two years should make the urgency clear. Premiums went up dramatically. Millions fewer people maintained coverage. Millions more moved into plans with higher deductibles. And now insurers are asking to raise premiums again. At some point, policymakers have to stop treating rapidly rising premiums, shrinking coverage, and growing underinsurance as unavoidable features of the American health care system. Patients need an affordable alternative."

But it is not the "experience of the past two years..." it is the experience of that last 45, since the dawn of Managed Care. She dances briefly around the Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit float and stock buy backs but does not address the amoral, unethical and frequently criminal aspects of a business model that intentionally obstructs medical care to generate individual and corporate wealth.

The solutions she proposes are incremental, non-comprehensive and status quo.

What is the "affordable alternative?" Passing our bill: Senate Bill 1506/HR 3069. It's time. Or, in another 45 years will public health academics, former commercial health insurance investment bank employees and U.S. healthcare refugees still be writing the same article?

It's time to pass our non-privatized Single Payer Universal Healthcare/National Improved Medicare for All bill.

(Editorial Style Guide note for HEALTH-CARE un-covered: The accurate term is not "health insurers." The accurate editorial term is: "commercial health insurance investment banks."

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