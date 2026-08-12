Health insurers selling plans on the ACA Marketplaces are proposing another round of double-digit premium increases for next year. Across 276 insurers participating in the Marketplaces, the median proposed increase is 15% for 2027, making this the second consecutive year of double-digit increases.

These increases are being layered on top of an enormous jump that patients have already absorbed in 2026. Insurers initially requested a median 18% increase for 2026. The final median increase was even higher: 20%. If the proposed increases for 2027 hold, typical Marketplace premiums will have increased by more than one-third in just two years. For families already struggling to afford health care, that isn’t an abstract statistic. It can be the difference between having health insurance and going without it.

At the beginning of this year, approximately 23 million Americans selected an ACA Marketplace plan for 2026—more than one million fewer than the year before. Nearly 2 million more dropped out of coverage in the first months of 2026, meaning ACA enrollment decreased by 12% from 2025 to 2026.

The enhanced ACA premium tax credits expired at the end of 2025. At the same time, the underlying price of insurance increased substantially. The average amount Marketplace enrollees actually paid toward their premiums increased 58%, from $113 per month in 2025 to $178 per month in 2026. Many people across the country could not keep up with the rapid increase in health insurance premiums and are now forced to go without it.

Others Are Keeping Insurance But Getting Less Coverage for Their Money

In addition to many families becoming uninsured, we saw a drastic rise in the number of people moving toward being underinsured in 2026. In 2025, 30% of ACA enrollees were in Bronze plans that have high deductibles and out-of-pocket costs. This year, that jumped to 40%, with Bronze enrollment increasing from 7.3 million to 9.2 million people.

Meanwhile, enrollment in Silver plans, which generally have higher premiums but lower cost sharing and can provide particularly valuable cost-sharing reductions to eligible lower-income enrollees, fell from 57% of plan selections to a record-low 43%.

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Buying down to Bronze can seem to make sense for someone desperately trying to keep their monthly premium manageable. But the tradeoff comes when they actually need health care. The average ACA Marketplace deductible increased by more than $1,000 per person in a single year, from $2,759 in 2025 to a record $3,786 in 2026, a 37% increase and the steepest increase in Marketplace deductibles on record. This means the affordability crisis isn’t fully captured by the number of people who become uninsured.

For someone living paycheck to paycheck, a health insurance card paired with a deductible of several thousand dollars can still mean delaying a doctor’s visit, putting off a procedure, or worrying about whether you can afford the bill if you get sick. In effect, families confronting higher premiums are increasingly being forced into two bad choices: pay more each month to maintain meaningful coverage, or pay less for a plan that exposes them to thousands of dollars in additional costs when they get sick.

When Patients Get More Expensive, Insurers Raise Prices

Insurers have pointed to a sicker ACA Marketplace population as one reason they need to raise premiums. Insurers estimate that changes in the risk pool added roughly four percentage points to premium increases in 2026 and could add another four percentage points in 2027.

But there is another way to think about what those numbers tell us.

The fundamental business model of a private health insurance company depends on collecting enough in premiums to cover medical claims, administrative expenses, and profits. When the people an insurer covers become more expensive, the insurer does not simply accept lower profits indefinitely. It looks for ways to bring its finances back into balance, including raising premiums, negotiating lower payments to providers, narrowing networks, or otherwise reducing medical spending. That creates a fundamental tension between the needs of patients and the financial incentives of insurers.

Consider what happens when someone is diagnosed with cancer.

We don’t see health insurers advertising: “If you have cancer, we want you. We’ll make sure every leading cancer center is in your network and give you access to whatever care you and your doctor determine is best.”

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There is a reason for that. A patient with cancer can represent hundreds of thousands of dollars in claims. From the patient’s perspective, having the best possible insurance when they become seriously ill is exactly what insurance is supposed to be for. From an insurer’s financial perspective, that same patient represents significantly higher medical spending.

The ACA made it illegal for insurers to deny coverage or charge people more because they have preexisting conditions, one of the law’s most important achievements. It also created a risk-adjustment system specifically designed to compensate insurers that enroll sicker populations. But those protections do not eliminate the underlying financial incentive to control the cost of people who need substantial amounts of care.

And when insurers conclude that their expected medical spending is going up, they can ask regulators to let them charge everyone more. It is true that healthier people leaving the Marketplace can make the remaining population more expensive to insure. But patients should not be blamed for premiums going up because they could no longer afford the premiums insurers were already charging them. The more fundamental problem is a health insurance system in which maintaining affordable premiums, providing comprehensive access to care, covering people with expensive illnesses, and preserving corporate margins can pull in different directions.

When those interests collide, patients too often end up paying the price.

Sick patients are not a market failure. They are the reason health insurance exists.

Some Insurers Want Much More Than 15%

The median increase masks just how extreme some individual requests are.

Fifty-one insurers have submitted proposals that would increase premiums by more than 25%, including 16 UnitedHealth Group subsidiaries.

Among the most striking proposed increases are:

UnitedHealthcare of Georgia: 54%

UnitedHealthcare of New York: 52.1%

UnitedHealthcare of South Carolina: 45.5%

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida: 39.1%

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company in New Jersey: 35.7%

Oscar Insurance Company in Alabama: 35.1%

*These are proposed rates, not final rates. State insurance regulators will review them before 2027 premiums are finalized later this year.

Meanwhile, Billions Are Going to Wall Street

There is another number worth putting alongside these premium increases.

While Americans struggled with the rising cost of insurance, the seven largest publicly traded health insurers spent more than $12 billion buying back their own stock in 2025.

Stock buybacks use corporate cash to repurchase shares of the company’s own stock, reducing the number of shares outstanding and returning capital to shareholders.

UnitedHealth Group alone spent approximately $5.5 billion on stock buybacks in 2025.

UnitedHealth Group owns numerous insurance subsidiaries, including companies selling coverage on the ACA Marketplaces. Based on UnitedHealthcare’s Marketplace enrollment, its parent company’s 2025 stock buybacks were equivalent to roughly $2,500 for every person enrolled in one of its ACA Marketplace plans.

There is an important distinction here: UnitedHealthcare’s parent company conducts its stock buybacks; the money does not come directly out of the premium account of an individual UnitedHealthcare Marketplace subsidiary.

But corporate spending is ultimately about priorities.

UnitedHealth Group had $5.5 billion available. It chose to buy back its own stock. Other uses could have included investing to prevent such large premium growth. At the same time, its insurance subsidiaries are telling regulators that some of their customers need to pay dramatically more for coverage.

Congress Should Not Accept This as Inevitable

The ACA made enormous progress in expanding access to health insurance, protecting people with preexisting conditions, and creating a source of coverage for millions of Americans who do not receive insurance through an employer.

But access to an insurance card means little if families cannot afford to keep it, or cannot afford to use it once they get sick.

Congress and state regulators should respond to the current affordability crisis by strengthening oversight of proposed premium increases and requiring insurers seeking extraordinary rate hikes to provide detailed justification for those requests.

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That review should include greater transparency around how much parent companies spend on stock buybacks, dividends, and executive compensation, and whether billions of dollars flowing out of health care companies to investors could instead be used to reduce costs for patients.

Congress should also ensure that federal dollars intended to make health insurance affordable are actually being used for that purpose rather than ultimately supporting shareholder payouts.

But oversight alone will not solve the underlying problem. Americans also need another choice. Congress should create a public competitor available to people who are tired of paying ever-increasing premiums to private insurance companies.

The experience of the past two years should make the urgency clear. Premiums went up dramatically. Millions fewer people maintained coverage. Millions more moved into plans with higher deductibles. And now insurers are asking to raise premiums again. At some point, policymakers have to stop treating rapidly rising premiums, shrinking coverage, and growing underinsurance as unavoidable features of the American health care system. Patients need an affordable alternative.