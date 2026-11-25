As Thanksgiving approaches, I’ve been thinking about the people who make this newsletter possible. That’s you. Whether you’ve been reading since the first post or signed up last week, I’m grateful you’re here.

I spent two decades inside the health insurance industry, first at Humana and then at Cigna. I learned how the business really works, and for a long time I helped keep the public from seeing it clearly. Writing HEALTH CARE un-covered gives me a chance to do the opposite. Every week I get to explain how insurers make their money, why your premiums and deductibles keep climbing, and who benefits when care is denied or delayed.

That work only matters if people read it. Many of you forward my pieces to friends, family members and lawmakers. Some of you leave comments that point me to stories I never would have found on my own. Several recent pieces started with a reader’s comment. You make this work better, and you help it reach farther.

To those of you who read for free, thank you. I want this reporting to reach as many people as possible, which is why most of what I write is free. Please keep reading and sharing.

To those of you who pay for a subscription, thank you especially. Your support helps pay the team that makes this happen. It also gives me more time to dig into the stories the industry would rather you didn’t read. I don’t take that for granted.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I also want to be honest with you — it would help a great deal to have more paid subscribers. Right now, paying subscribers don’t get much that free readers don’t, and I’d like to change that. But rather than guess what would be worth paying for, I’d rather ask you.

So here is my question for all of you, free and paid alike. What could I do, in addition to what I’m already doing, that would be worth paying for?

Maybe none of those appeal to you. Maybe you have a better idea. Either way, I’d love to hear from you: Leave a comment below or reply to this email. I’ll read every response.

Leave a comment

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, this would be a great time. A paid subscription is $5 a month or $55 a year.

Whatever you decide, thank you for reading, for sharing and for caring about fixing a system that fails far too many people. I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love.

Wendell