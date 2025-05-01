HEALTH CARE un-covered

Gloria J. Maloney
1h

Thank you for the information today and yesterday about other names for Medicaid and the fact that many people don't know they have coverage through Medicaid. I'm sharing. Also, it should be noted who will gain from closing rural hospitals, which is on the horizon with Medicaid cuts. Medicare Advantage has been growing rapidly in rural areas.

