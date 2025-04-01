A troubling story broke late last week in The Dallas Morning News that should alarm every taxpayer and policymaker in America. The CEO of Superior HealthPlan, a subsidiary of the big for-profit insurer Centene, admitted under oath to hiring private investigators to dig up information on patients, lawmakers, and even a journalist. The executive, Mark Sanders, was promptly fired after his testimony, but the questions raised by his actions—and the company’s silence for years—demand far more than a personnel change.

Sanders’ admission came during a hearing before the Texas House Delivery of Government Efficiency Committee, which is investigating Medicaid procurement practices. The company he led and which claims to be the largest Medicaid managed care company in Texas with more than two million enrollees, had reportedly ordered surveillance and background checks starting in 2017. Those targeted included families with children enrolled in Medicaid, health care providers, and elected officials who oversee state contracts. The rationale? According to Sanders, it was just “general research” using publicly available data.

But it seems that lawmakers haven’t bought that explanation — and neither have I.

According to reports, some of the background checks went so far as to dig into lawmakers’ divorce records, photograph patients’ homes and run credit reports. These tactics appear to have been employed while Centene and Superior were facing scrutiny for denying coverage and profiting handsomely off taxpayer-funded programs. Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who reportedly will challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cronyn in next year’s Republican primary in Texas, has now launched a formal investigation, citing concerns about potential blackmail and misuse of public funds.

Share

This is the same type of stuff I saw when I was in the health insurance industry. Private insurers tasked with managing public programs like Medicaid have every incentive to reduce care and maximize profit. What’s becoming clear in Texas is how far one company may have gone to protect its bottom line — again – not through better care, but through surveillance and intimidation.

Centene, for its part, claims this is all in the past and not reflective of the company’s current leadership or values. To that end, Republican state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, who chairs the Texas House Delivery of Government Efficiency Committee, said, “This is a culture within the company.” And if Capriglione is correct, the responsibility goes beyond Sanders.

How I see it: The scandal is sleazy-and-all but it points to a larger problem: what happens when state and federal officials get in bed with for-profit insurers to run tax-supported public health programs. This is how many of the so-called “public-private partnerships” really work. They’re great for the shareholders and executives of the private companies but not so great for the public. Texans — and all Americans — deserve better.