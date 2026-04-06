HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Jchansen's avatar
Jchansen
15h

What a deeply moving piece! And what an indictment of our lack of a universal care system. We are lucky that RAM exists and that so many kind professionals and other volunteer so readily.

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Kathy Elliott's avatar
Kathy Elliott
12h

Yet, nothing ever changes... no hope left.

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