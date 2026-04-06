60 Minutes returned to Remote Area Medical last night. The story it told was more damning than the one the same show and the same reporter told in 2008, which was a few months after my first visit to a RAM clinic.

I’ve written and spoken about that life-changing visit many times over the years, but to briefly recap, in late July 2007, when I was still a Cigna vice president, I drove from my parents’ home in Kingsport, Tennessee, up into the mountains of Wise County, Virginia, to see something I’d read about in the local paper. Remote Area Medical — a charity that had started by parachuting doctors into the Amazon — had set up a free clinic at a fairground. I expected something modest. It was anything but.

People had slept in their cars. Farmers, coal miners, teachers. People with jobs, people who’d done everything right. They had lined up before dawn to see a dentist, get a pair of glasses, have a lump examined. I learned soon after my first visit to a RAM clinic that a growing number of the people in those long lines actually had insurance. They just couldn’t use it because they were in health plans with deductibles they couldn’t afford – the kind of health plans that at the time I was having to write misleading press releases about because they were – and still are –so profitable for insurers.

The care the people in those long lines were receiving — for free, in a fairground deep in the heart of Appalachia — was care that any other wealthy nation would have delivered to them as a matter of course. Standing there, I started to understand, in a way I hadn’t fully let myself before, what the industry I’d spent nearly 20 years defending had actually done to this country.

I thought about that day again last night watching Scott Pelley’s segment on 60 Minutes. It was titled “Return to RAM.” Pelley’s first report about a Remote Area Medical clinic – in Knoxville, Tennessee, 18 years ago – was so moving it prompted $4 million in donations and thousands of new volunteers. RAM grew from 12 clinics a year to 90. It has now treated more than a million patients.

That number should humble us. It should also indict us.

Last night’s segment was also filmed at RAM’s annual clinic in Knoxville, and, as before, in the dead of winter. Pelley told the story of a woman named Sandra Tallent, who had driven 200 miles from Alabama and slept in her car for two nights – for a dental appointment. A man named Dave Burge had spent the night wrapped in four layers (it was 27 degrees), waiting for dentures. He’d lost his teeth twice — first in a head-on crash caused by a drunk driver that left him with $140,000 in medical bills, then again in a construction accident. “They (RAM) hand you your life back,” he told Pelley. “I could be a normal human again.”

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In 2008, RAM was a remarkable story about a charity filling a gap. In 2026, it is a story about a gap that has grown into a chasm — and a system that has decided the chasm is acceptable. A recent Gallup poll found that about a third of Americans say they have skipped meals, borrowed money, or cut back on utilities to pay for health care. The Trump administration has made the largest Medicaid cuts in the program’s history. Already 3 million people have lost coverage. The projection is 10 million within three years. Meanwhile, ACA marketplace premiums have been allowed to rise — in some cases to double — as enhanced subsidies were allowed to expire.

About half the patients at RAM clinics have no insurance at all. That means, of course, that the other half have insurance. They just can’t use it because of deductibles they can’t afford. Those are people paying premiums every month. People doing what they were told to do. And they are still sleeping in parking lots in February to see a dentist.

Why? Because 65% of what RAM patients need is dental care — and virtually no commercial insurance plan covers it meaningfully. Another 30% need vision care — also largely excluded. These are not exotic treatments. They are the basics of human health. They are excluded from coverage by design, because excluding them makes policies a little cheaper to price and easier to sell, while leaving the actual cost of illness to be borne by the patient. And excluding them creates more profit opportunities. In addition to medical insurance, Cigna also markets dental plans. So do other insurers, including UnitedHealth. And even if you have dental benefits, you likely will find the coverage to be meager. In most cases, the deductibles are so high for anything other than check-ups and cleanings that many people enrolled in dental plans don’t get the care they need. In many cases, they, too, go to a RAM clinic.

The 60 Minutes segment also surfaced a policy problem that deserves attention: a patchwork of state licensing laws that prevent volunteer doctors from crossing state lines to provide free care. Doctors and dentists who want to volunteer at a RAM clinic, who are willing to travel hundreds of miles on their own dime, are blocked in most states from treating patients who have been waiting in the cold for days — because they’re licensed in the wrong state. There is federal legislation that could fix this. It has been reintroduced year after year, but it goes nowhere because of opposition by lobbyists representing organized medicine and dentistry and big corporations that profit from the status quo.

RAM’s CEO, Chris Hall — who first volunteered with the organization at age 12 — put it plainly: medical providers train across state lines, but get licensed in one. Red tape prevents them from giving their time freely. In a country that cannot stop talking about deregulation, this particular regulation stays firmly in place. Draw your own conclusions about who benefits from it.

Stan Brock’s Legacy Lives On: Celebrating the Heroes of Remote Area Medical Wendell Potter · November 27, 2024 So much of what we write about in HEALTH CARE un-covered is about the unrelenting greediness of the big corporations – Big Insurance in particular – that control the U.S. health care system. It can wear you down and make you cynical to know how selfish and self-focused the men and women are … Read full story

Like the 60 Minutes segment 20 years ago, the one last night was extraordinarily moving. And the story of RAM’s volunteers is genuinely inspiring. I have met many of them over the years at RAM clinics all over the country, from Wise County and Knoxville to Chicago and other cities, big, medium and small. (At a recent clinic in Erie, Pennsylvania, a RAM executive told me, 80% of the patients had health insurance cards in their wallets, but they couldn’t use them because of the high deductibles.) RAM and its hundreds of volunteers do life-saving work, but they would be the first to tell you that RAM is not a solution. RAM is necessary for so many Americans because of the failure of our “solutions” over the years. Stan Brock, the Englishman and former actor who founded RAM and who was so selfless he lived in his office and never took a salary, became a good friend of mine. He died in 2018 having spent decades doing what our system refused to do. He was magnificent. And his work – and RAM’s continuing and growing work – should not have had to exist in the United States, the richest country in the history of the world. Stan longed for the day when RAM could go back to its original mission of flying doctors and dentists to some of the poorest and most remote places on the planet.

If you haven’t seen the segment, please watch it. It’s available on CBS News and Paramount+. Watch Sandra Tallent. Watch Dave Burge look in the mirror at his new teeth. And know that the lines at RAM clinics today are often longer than they were nearly 20 years ago, and that more and more of the people in those lines have health insurance. And then ask yourself — as I have been asking myself since that day on the road to Wise County — what kind of country makes that necessary.