HEALTH CARE un-covered

Michelle Harmon
2d

On Point: Americans are sleep 😴

Dr. Fake Smile
2dEdited

We are so screwed. That Rural Health Bailout in the OBBA is a bandaid on a bullet wound. Patients will stay home or drive to the city. We can’t handle the whole state’s healthcare needs in the city hospitals. I speak for Texas, the worst state in the nation,in Austin.

Doctors will be forced to close practices, go “concierge” medicine to stay afloat and not even take insurance, or go under. Hospitals will close when the ratio of charity care to paying patients gets worse- because American hospitals have become for profit entities and well…capitalism.

Is America like an old drunk? Do we have to fall on our face collectively before we pick ourselves up and soberly face facts? I won’t hold my breath, but we the people need to Luigi the whole damn industry. Blow it up and start over.

Figuratively, of course.

