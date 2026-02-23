HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Taylor Coffman's avatar
Taylor Coffman
8hEdited

Good timing for your article. I fly to DC today to advocate on the Hill for Rare Disease patients and I’m definitely taking these numbers with me!

Reply
Share
HealthCare Reform Plan For US!'s avatar
HealthCare Reform Plan For US!
7hEdited

Lots of great info here Wendell. Thanks! We need a solution "For US" that flips the tables & puts US in charge of "them."

Although you elude to a huge potential problem with ANY real reform, be it gov't run/admin or not: Will 10's of millions (maybe more) of Americans be willing to take a haircut on their own portfolios &/or pension funds for the greater good? Idk. We live in a very self-centered society.

I can however say with UTMOST certainty that IF our government got serious about enacting some form of universal healthcare, that these seven (7) companies you mention would wind up RUNNING IT! We'd essentially get "Medicare Advantage For All" administered similarly to FEHB (Federal Employees Health Benefit) and so their stock prices might even increase!

I could see one of our illustrious Congressmen (or woman) standing at the podium, surrounded by their peers, touting how wonderful this will be with their pre-selected audience of clapping seals cheering them on all while those seven companies will have permanently cemented their near unfettered access to the US Treasury. Costs will remain approximately the same as current and patient-care for most won't improve. But hey, we'll get universal coverage (which how to achieve is the wrong question anyway) and our portfolios won't take a haircut (for the record I don't own any healthcare stock in any way shape or form).

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture